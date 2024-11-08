Sports
Bull Sharks stun premiers on return to cricket | Bond University
After a gap of twenty years, Bond University Cricket Club has made a strong return to the fold.
The Bull Sharks opened their innings with a win over the defending champions and will battle Surfers Paradise for a spot in the top four this weekend.
Captain Aadit Kelovkar has scored an eye-catching half-century in three of the four matches so far.
The team have hit a good groove and were comfortable winners against Helensvale last week after a nervous start in their first game.
After a slow start, Bond was forced to chase a steep total of 226 runs to score the runs with just eight balls to spare.
Opting to bat first, Broadbeach dominated the first session and was on the verge of a century opening stand before Prathamesh Agalgaonkar broke through for the Bull Sharks' first wicket.
Club chairman and opening batsman Harry Worthley admits a slow start caused some nerves for the team.
When you start your first game and struggle to take a wicket, you start to think you are way out of your depth, he said.
They scored so quickly. You really start to worry that you're not at that level yet.
Everyone was ecstatic when we made the breakthrough and a little relieved, but you want to experience those first moments as a team, those are the moments you cherish later.
But despite the efforts of Harish Aakula who took two wickets, Broadbeach collected 5/226 from 36 overs meaning Bond would have to score more than a run-a-ball in response.
When chasing a total, a figure of six and above is when you start to get a little worried, Worthley said.
We knew we were going to be under the pump.
The team made a reasonable start and Aakula continued his impressive bowling effort with 51 off 64 balls hitting at number three.
But with the rest of the top four failing to convert solid starts, it looked like an uphill battle.
Enter skipper Kelovkar.
He strode to the crease as Bond's innings dropped to 4-110 and single-handedly turned the game on its head.
Kelovkar hit six 4s and three 6s to reach 50 runs in just 27 balls, setting up a grandstand finish.
Contributions from Agalgaonkar (21 off 26) and Evan Poon (35 off 31) pushed Bond closer, and with nine balls remaining, wicketkeeper and club treasurer Ben Rainbird hit a boundary from the only delivery he faced to get Bond over the line.
That he did this while nursing a broken finger suffered during the warm-up underlined the courage of Bull Sharks.
It just hurt, but I didn't really think about it, Rainbird said.
We were almost on the verge of collapse at the end of the game. I just told myself, don't go out, don't go out, don't go out.
By beating the best team in the league I think it really shows how good we can be.
