Another victory on our own strength! Max wins world titles

Sporting protg Max Radiven wrote himself into the record books last month when he
became the first English player to win a World Table Tennis (WTT) title in the U15 boys' singles category.
Collecting medals is nothing new for the 15-year-old JCoss student from Edgware, although he described the historic victory in Georgia as his greatest ever achievement and one he was very proud of.
And having made history, he followed that up this weekend by winning two more WTT titles in Kosovo, claiming gold in both the boys U15 Singles title and the U15 Mixed Doubles title with Mongolian Khulan Khurelotgon in Prishtina.
The trio of successes capped the last few months, allowing him to add to his ever-growing trophy crop.
He says: I've had many highlights in recent months, including winning Table Tennis England's first National Series U19 event and competing in the Senior British Leagues Championship Division, where I topped the averages with 100%. I also recently represented my club eBaTT in the Premier Division of the Junior British League, where I also finished at the top of the averages.
Max is sponsored by the Maccabi GB Brady Endowment Fund and would also like to quickly thank those around him who have helped play their part in his success. Everything I have won has all been made possible by my amazing coach Eli Baraty, together with the support I get from my parents and everyone at eBaTT, we are one big table tennis family!, he says.
He gives his best and trains to reach where he is in the sport. He goes to train at eBaTT most days after school, and on weekends when he is not playing tournaments. He says: Eli always makes sure I have quality training partners, which really helps. I am also part of the Great Britain Training Squad where we train in Sheffield at the English Institute of Sport.
It is difficult to combine table tennis with my education at my regular school, but somehow I manage and I feel very privileged to be able to travel and compete in so many countries.
He didn't travel that far in early August, but still earned three gold medals while competing in the European Maccabi Youth Games, held in London. I really enjoyed taking part in the tournament and was delighted to win three gold medals for Team Maccabi GB in my home country.
While the wins were great, the highlights of the Games for me were the atmosphere, the team camaraderie and making new friends from all over the world.
It was a very special experience that I will never forget and I would love to participate in future European Games and Maccabiahs.
In the near future he looks forward to competing again in the European Youth Championships. He represented England in Sweden last summer in the Boys U15 Team where we finished seventh out of 38 countries, the highest ever finish by an English team at the event.
Hoping to be selected for the England Boys U19 Team next year, he will then fly to Slovakia and Hungary for two more WTT events.
As for what he hopes to achieve next, he simply says: My goal is to win another table tennis world title this year!
