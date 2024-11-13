how Utah Hockey Club finds solutions from within

The Utah Hockey Club is not happy with the recent number of games. The team has lost seven of its last 10 games and while lessons have been learned from the growing pains, the team wants to win.

After Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Nashville Predators, Utah had a rare three days until its next game; Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The group took a day of rest and had two days of full training to prepare for a competitive three-match homestand. Adjustments have been made.

Here's a look at how Utah is working to find solutions within its own lineup:

Carcone is looking for a consistent spot

Michael Carcone played 74 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season, recording 29 points (21 goals, eight assists). In short, he was a difference maker in the bottom six. This year, however, Carcone has had a harder time cracking the nightly lineup in Utah.

Before the team sent Kailer Yamamoto to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, Utah had two extra forwards and, in hand, healthy scratches for each game. Even with Yamamoto out of the 23-man roster, Carcone's chances were slim. The forward has skated in five games and has zero points while rotating in and out with Liam O'Brien.

“I feel like I deserve to be in this lineup every night and I'm good enough to be in this lineup,” Carcone said. It's about proving to myself what I can do and trying to benefit the team in the way I know I can.

Thanks to managing the defensive load and getting used to the newly acquired Olli Mtt on the backend, Utah rolled through a handful of games this month with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, sidelining Carcone once again.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Michael Carcone (53), Utah Hockey Club, brings the puck across the ice as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) defends in NHL preseason action between the Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche , at the Maverick Center, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Wednesday against the Hurricanes, however, will mark Carcone's third straight game in the lineup for the first time this season, as Utah returns to 12 forwards and six defensemen. He remains on the fourth line, along with Kevin Stenlund and Jack McBain.

Carcone is playing well. He brings speed, said head coach Andr Tourigny. Right now we need a spark offensively and I think his line with Stenlund and McBain played well. Make sure you have a good attack, but also good forecheck. Gives energy.

Utah, simply put, needs to score more. If Carcone can get his production going with consistent playing time, it could be a major depth boost for the team.

Hanging on to the pucks, using my speed, using my shot when I have the opportunity, Carcone said of what he was focusing on. Don't try to do too much. Just try to keep it simple and try not to think too much about the game.

Sergachev gets a new defensive partner

Utah wants Mikhail Sergachev to get the puck more. It makes sense to see him as the team's No. 1 defenseman, who can orchestrate plays from the point, push the puck up the ice and set the tempo with his possession.

To make this possible, Tourigny moved Mtt to the first pair with Sergachev. Michael Kesselring was previously in that spot and now skates with Juuso Vlimki. Kesselring is another attacking defenseman who likes to have the puck, while Mtt plays a more stay-at-home style.

Olli has more experience, he will be a good partner [Sergachev]He has helped others, so I think he will be a good fit, Tourigny said.

Since being traded to Utah in late October, Mtt has helped balance out the heavier minutes defensemen were playing due to backend injuries. Mtt has averaged 19:44 of ice time through five games with the team.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) looks to pass during the game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The 30-year veteran has played with many partners throughout his career. He says Sergachev is among the best.

I honestly think he's one of the best D-men in this league. I think he is strong, a very good skater and understands the game well, said Mtt. Obviously playing huge minutes for us. I don't know if there are many of those guys in this league. He's a big part of this team.

Mtt, who is a naturally left-shooting defender, will have to play on his offside side (the right side) while being paired with Sergachev who plays on the left. Utah has five left-shot defensemen; Due to the different combinations, it will be common for players to have to switch to the other side.

Switch sides when a D-man's angles change, positioning changes, said Mtt. I feel quite comfortable on the right side. It's clearly different. It is exactly the way it is. It's still hockey. You make the same plays, you have the same things available.

Nick Bjugstad moved to the first line

Utah has been shut out twice in its last three games. Accordingly, Tourigny is trying to push his front group to produce. With that comes line changes.

Nick Bjugstad was moved to the first line during the last two practices to center Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, and it's a change that Tourigny believes will continue for Wednesday's game. Barrett Hayton, who previously centered the top line, was moved to Bjugstad's previous spot on the third line between Alex Kerfoot and Lawson Crouse.

Of note, Kerfoot was placed on the first power play unit in place of Hayton during Tuesday's practice. That could apply to the game.

Bjugstad gives the edge to Utah's top trio with his size and physicality. The forward stands 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds and prides himself on fighting for positioning up front and chasing down loose pucks.

Utah Hockey Club center Nick Bjugstad, 17, smiles on the ice during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)

It will probably be an advantage for Keller and Schmaltz, the latter of whom is still working on his first goal of the season despite twelve assists.

Those two do their thing. They are two of the most skilled guys on our team. When you play with them, you recognize that, Bjugstad said. For me it's kind of using my size in the corners and trying to create space for it. Win my battles and go to the net.

Bjugstad, Keller and Schmaltz played together in Arizona late last season and had success. According to Natural Stat Trick, the three had 15 matches between them and scored a total of 10 goals in that period, second most among all line combinations on the team that year.

While the first and third lines at center positions were adjusted, the second line of Matias Maccelli, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, and the fourth line of McBain, Stenlund and Carcone remain untouched.

Scouting Utah's upcoming opponents

Utah has a three-game homestand at Delta Center this coming week. The team will face the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals, all groups that have been on a bit of a roll lately.

Carolina enters Wednesday's matchup with four wins in its last five games, most recently beating the Golden Knights 5-2. The Hurricanes averaged 4.21 goals per game, good for second in the NHL. The Capitals that Utah faces on Monday are also averaging 4.21 goals per game as Alex Ovechkin chases the league's all-time scoring record.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club coach Andr Tourigny during an NHL hockey game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

You're looking at our elite opponents this week. We have to take it one match at a time, Tourigny said. [Wednesday] will be a good test as Carolina is probably the toughest team to play against in terms of possession and play.

Utah played the Golden Knights in Vegas earlier this month and lost 4-3 in overtime. It's a match the team will undoubtedly look back on as it prepares for its second meeting of the season.

For us, we have improved a lot defensively lately, Tourigny said. Our offense has suffered. We have to find the right balance.

