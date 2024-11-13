Sports
College Football Playoff bracket: What the 12-team field looks like after the second release of the CFP rankings
Texas joined Oregon, Miami and BYU on Tuesday as teams to receive first-round byes in the second projected College Football Playoff round of the 2024 season. The second set of rankings was released on November 12 considering some big shifts in resumes after a wild Week 11 slate.
The No. 2 seed Longhorns take the place of Georgia, which fell all the way from that spot to outside the field after being crushed 28-10 by projected 11-seed Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are now ranked No. 12, but would be pushed out of the bracket by Group of Five champion Boise State, who are ranked 13th. As we wrote in our bracket explanation: The top 12 teams in the rankings do not make the field. The top 12 seeds will.
After losing the first game of the season, Miami fell from the 3-seed to the 4-seed, falling behind BYU. The Hurricanes fell from No. 4 to No. 9 in the CFP rankings, while BYU jumped from No. 9 to No. 6. On the board, Ole Miss jumped into the bracket for the first time, while Indiana also moved up the rankings. From No. 9 to No. 7 and No. 5 in the rankings after defeating reigning national champion Michigan.
This period is a projection heading into Week 12. None of the byes will be formally earned until a team wins a conference championship. Here's a look at what the College Football Playoff bracket looks like after the second release of the CFP Rankings.
Georgia slides
The Bulldogs were a big slider in the updated CFP rankings after falling all the way from second place to outside the expected field after a second loss. The Bulldogs looked unhappy after a loss to No. 11 Ole Miss, but Georgia isn't a program used to falling that low. If the 12-team CFP had existed in previous years, the Bulldogs would have made it every year since 2017.
Chairman Warde Manuel said Georgia's nine-point drop had as much to do with the eye test as it did with the second loss. Georgia has struggled offensively for weeks and quarterback Carson Beck ranks fifth in college football with 14 goals.
“It's a combination of both,” Manuel said. “Their offense was inconsistent, struggled with some turnovers, but on the offensive end there was just a lack of consistency.”
The good news for Georgia is that the situation can be easily resolved. If the Bulldogs beat No. 7 Tennessee this weekend, Georgia will be back in the field, no questions asked — maybe even switching places with Tennessee. However, if they lose, the Bulldogs are toast. Georgia is 1-7 against the spread as favorites and enters the game against the Vols as 10-point favorites in Athens. The point spread is high because the The status of Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava is up in the air.
Big 12 breathes a sigh of relief
After a miserable showing during the first week, the Big 12 is suddenly in a much better position. For reasons unclear, the CFP committee corrected itself and BYU jumped from No. 9 to No. 6. This move, along with Miami's fall to No. 9, moved the Cougars to third place. It's a bit confusing that the Cougars rose after a close loss to Utah, but these rankings are much more fair.
Further down the board, No. 16 Kansas State and No. 17 Colorado both moved up three spots after losses to LSU, Pittsburgh and Iowa State down the stretch. These rankings are important for two reasons. First, the two teams are ready to pounce on any potential three-loss SEC teams or anyone else who makes a mistake. Plus, the teams are ranked so high that if BYU loses to them, they would still have a serious shot at staying in the field.
The Big Ten dominates
The SEC has dominated every aspect of college football for two decades. Could that reign come to an end? Four of the top five teams in the CFP rankings are Big Ten members: No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Indiana. The Hoosiers moved up three spots on the board after beating Michigan to earn a top-five ranking for the first time since 1967.
Understand this: This is the first time a conference has had four of the top five teams at any point in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Remember, too, that this is a feat accomplished without any help from last season's No. 1 and 2 teams — unranked Michigan and Washington. Especially with Curt Cignetti's Indiana joining the mix, the league suddenly has some depth at the top.
The SEC is proud to have nine of its sixteen programs win national championships. Right now, the parity is hurting the league compared to the Big Ten's disparity between the upper and lower classes. We'll have to wait and see which strategy works best when the CFP games start. My colleague Tom Fornelli fears that a doomsday scenario awaits the Big Ten.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-bracket-what-12-team-field-looks-like-after-second-cfp-rankings-release/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Khan ready to break deal with establishment, but army in decline, says The Guardian – Pakistan
- What we should remember from Donald Trump's election victory
- Detroit Catholic Central takes down Belleville, Bryce Underwood: Live updates recap
- Trump team ignores FBI background checks for some Cabinet picks
- Trump's tariffs risk 'dividing the world,' says Xi Jinping
- China Sports Weekly (11.10-11.16) -Xinhua
- 'Where do you think I lost my legs?': Senator fires back at Trump's DOD pick
- Marwat raises doubts over PTI's 'do or die' protest on November 24
- In India, Trump is seen as a peacemakerExBulletin
- Study confirms Egyptians drank psychedelic cocktails in ancient rituals
- Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line