Happy Streets: A joyful community celebration returns to Bengaluru | Bengaluru News





Bangalore: Happy streets an initiative of the Times of India, returned to Manyata Embassy Tech Park for the second consecutive Sunday, transforming the road next to the Central Park into an enthusiastic space for activity, laughter and community bonding.

Families, fitness enthusiasts and fun seekers thronged the site to enjoy the car-free stretch. From Zumba sessions and skating to science experiments and games for children and adults, the event offered something for everyone. The infectious energy of the participants highlighted the initiative's success in bringing people together for a joyful, health-focused celebration.

In the crisp early hours of Sunday, residents and visitors filed in, drawn by the promise of upbeat music, lively activities and a kaleidoscope of colors. Families, fitness enthusiasts and curious onlookers eagerly joined in the action, embracing a refreshing, energetic way to kick-start their Sunday. The initiative, which helps residents reclaim the city's streets for recreational activities, lasted three hours from 7am.

From brisk walks, jogging and cycling to meditative sessions, Zumba, beatboxing, live music and fun games, the event offered something for everyone. Games like badminton, miniature Jenga and table tennis attracted many families as they played together. Pet owners strolled along with their furry friends, while children and adults alike tried their hand at colorful rangoli designs, exciting science experiments and mannequin designing.

Happy Streets attracted families and friends in droves, creating a space for relaxing weekends where people could share experiences. With the event scheduled to take place every weekend until December 1, many attendees left with a smile on their faces and a promise to be back next Sunday.

Happy Streets is supported by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police. It is presented by Bhima Jewelers in association with venue partner Embassy REIT, sports partner Decathlon Play, Zumba partner Swingers Dance Inc., storytelling partner AceNovation, skating partner Aryan skating, science partner Gyan Pro, gaming partner Young tumblers, yoga partner Vishwa Bhaavni Yoga Center and music band partner BlrGrooveCo.

EXCITED PARTICIPANTS

Attending Happy Streets for the first time was absolutely amazing! From the moment we read about it in the newspaper, we were excited and looked forward to it all week. It's a refreshing change to be here, surrounded by so many happy, energetic people. The sense of community is truly heart-warming and the perfect way to leave the stress of everyday life behind

Sanjay Acharya & Sneha Acharya | residents of Yelahanka

We had a great time as a family. The event was so well organised, with lots of engaging and fun activities for everyone to enjoy. What struck us most was how incredibly child-friendly the setup was. It really put my wife and me at ease knowing that our children were safe and having a good time. It's rare to find an event so perfectly suited to both adults and children, and Happy Streets succeeds

Santhosh Kumar & Manjusha | residents of Marathahalli

I was very happy to hear that Happy Streets was back! My family and I joined last week and we couldn't wait to return for more. It's such a great initiative, a fantastic way for us to have fun, try unique activities and really connect as a family. Whether it's dancing, exploring creative corners or just enjoying the energy, every moment feels special. My daughter likes to come to Happy Streets and we like to see her enjoy it. Happy Streets is an experience that leaves us with memories to cherish for a long time

Arunav G | Resident of Rachenahalli

We have been attending Happy Streets since the very first edition and it has become a cherished tradition for my daughter and me. It's the perfect way to spend quality time together dancing, exploring activities and just enjoying the energy of the event. We never miss a weekend and as soon as one Happy Street is over, we are already counting down to the next

Sanjyot and Tia | residents of Sanjaynagar

This is my first time at Happy Streets and I'm so happy I could be here with my family and our dog. We enjoyed the morning air, the lively atmosphere and all the activities, there is something for everyone. My dog ​​loves the wide open space too! I'm definitely looking forward to more Happy Streets weekends

Arpita Nair | resident of Yeshwantpur

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/happy-streets-a-joyful-community-celebration-returns-to-bengaluru/articleshow/115391313.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos