Zheng Qinwen disbands fan group, shows on-site performances as true foundation for athletes

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen recently announced that she is disbanding the fan group linked to her account on social media platform Sina Weibo. Many expressed support for her decision, saying that an athlete's primary focus should be on earning respect and accolades on the field through their performances, rather than reacting to fan expectations and chasing fleeting fame chase from the media.

As an athlete on the Asia-Pacific U30 Young Leaders list with athletes such as Sun Yingsha, Quan Hongchan and Pan Zhanle, Zheng adds new symbolic significance to the development of Chinese sports. The growth paths of these young athletes demonstrate that the core of sports competition remains rooted in skill and professionalism, rather than excessive external packaging or idolization.

“While fan support is certainly important, Zheng Qinwen's decision to disband her fan group demonstrates her determination to focus on improving her own skills and mentality, turning excessive external pressure into an inner driving force,” sports commentator Wang said Dazhao to the Global Times.

Wang pointed out that athletes are a professional group focused on competitive performance, and excessive behavior within fan culture can distract them or even disrupt their rhythm.

Zheng had previously expressed his desire to focus on competing and leading a normal life. While participating in the Tokyo Olympics, she said, “It's nice to return to the life of a normal person,” and shared an incident where she was delayed for 40 minutes because someone asked for her autograph.

During a previous match, an overly enthusiastic cheer from the crowd even disrupted Zheng's rhythm. This phenomenon not only caused her stress, but also led her to think about healthy interactions between athletes and fans.

Such reflection has also been extended to her interactions with fellow competitors. Before the WTA Finals, Zheng stated that she preferred to keep her distance from other players, explaining: “When I become friends with someone, I can't fully concentrate on competing against them.”

Her actions – whether disbanding her fan group or maintaining boundaries with players – reflect a clear professional mentality. Zheng is well aware of the fierce competition in the world of tennis, a sport with one of the highest levels of professionalism and global talent density. Only by continually maintaining her best competitive form can she continue to make breakthroughs.

Such a professional attitude deserves recognition and also reminds fans that moderate and rational support is the best way to follow idols. Rather than emphasizing over-enthusiasm, it is better to create a purer competitive environment for athletes through thoughtful and balanced support.

2024 was a highlight year in Zheng's career. From finishing second at the Australian Open to winning the women's singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics, 22-year-old Zheng has consistently broken personal, national and even Asian records, all under the watchful eye of countless fans. .

Li Zhengyan, a former member of Zheng's fan group Sina Weibo, told the Global Times that she felt regret when she heard about the fan group's dissolution, but after thinking about it, she understood Zheng's intentions.

“As a professional athlete, she needs a purer environment to focus on her competition. The best way we can support her is by respecting her choices and silently helping her through her athletic journey,” Li said.

“Going forward, we can applaud her achievements and be moved by her dedication by focusing on every match she plays. I believe this 'invisible' support will be even more powerful and lasting,” she noted.

Li said Zheng's move provides a mirror for the future development of fan culture in the sports world. Through her actions, Zheng conveyed a message that performance and results on the field are the true foundation for any professional athlete, while rational and respectful support from fans is the strong support on the road to success.

Zheng isn't the only star athlete to disband her fan group. Pan Zhanle, who starred in the swimming events at the Paris Olympics, also disbanded his fan group after the Olympics and received support from netizens.

In the modern era of highly commercialized sports, the relationship between sports stars and their fans is often related, whether it concerns the promotion of the sport or the commercial value of the athlete himself. The former needs the latter's cheers and support to unleash greater potential on the field, while the latter needs the former's brilliance to bring hopes and dreams into their regular lives. However, the admiration and adoration that fans have for star athletes should be positive, healthy, and based on mutual encouragement and growth on an equal basis.

“Fan culture in itself is not necessarily negative, but it does require guidance and regulation,” Wang said. “In sports, the core value of fans should be to help athletes achieve higher goals. In this process, athlete teams and relevant managers should take more responsibility, actively communicate and guide fans to transform their support into positive energy.”

Whether it's Zheng, Pan, or any athlete, maintaining a sense of boundaries and making sure the support doesn't become disruptive is the best form of blessing and the greatest form of support.

The author is a reporter at the Global Times. [email protected]