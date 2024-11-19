Sports
What we learned from Houston's 34-10 win
FULL BOX SCORE
- Houston scores primetime victory. Houston got off to a hot start and then settled into a very disappointing spot for much of its meeting with Dallas in Week 11. The Texans can stroke Joe Mixon on his shoulder pads for his contributions, because without him Monday night's game would have lacked highlights. We knew Dallas wouldn't produce many (although the Cowboys did get one). KaVontae Turpin via a 64-yard touchdown reception), but the Texans lacked punch offensively for much of the night. Happy, Jalen Pitre And Derek Barnett teamed up to produce the best play of the night, with Barnett recording a strip sack and Pitre firing his entire body into the Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Guytonforcing a fumble which Barnett recovered and returned for a score. That play put the Cowboys to bed and eliminated any intrigue in a game that was already expected to be a blowout but needed a big defensive play to become one. However, they all count the same.
- Rush is better in the second start, but not nearly good enough to win. Dallas didn't pose any threat in last week's loss to Philadelphia, which was also the team's first appearance without one Dak Prescott in 2024. The good news is that Cooper Rush was better in his second start, throwing for 354 yards and a touchdown, and was able to string together enough drives to at least make this game interesting. The bad news is that Dallas asked him to throw 55 passes but couldn't back him up with a running game and expected him to just make it work with CeeDee Lam and Turpin. The two receivers finished with a combined 179 receiving yards and a score, but let's be honest: this offense isn't a threat to anyone right now. Unlike last week, that wasn't Rush's fault, but it also won't make Cowboys fans feel any better about the rest of the 2024 season.
- The Texans offense is still putting up points on the field. Look, it wasn't pretty for most of Monday night. Other than a quick scoring drive to open the night, Houston's offense remained disjointed, especially on third down (the Texans finished 3 for 11). C.J. Stroud is still not consistently protected, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik appears to have lost his magic touch. And yet the Texans are 7-4. Stroud still completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards, but didn't throw a touchdown pass and also threw a pretty ugly interception in the red zone. Luckily, they have Joe Mixon, who broke 100 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground that night. I have issues with the way Houston handles its rush attempts on third down, and when it tried Monday night on third and short 1, the call was — a sideline throw to Tank Dell — was incredibly baffling regardless of the outcome (it backfired). These issues need to be resolved if the Texans are serious about competing outside of the terrible AFC South.
- Anderson's presence was missed. Towards the end of the game, the numbers obscured this observation, but early in the game it was shocking to see how often Cooper Rush had time to throw. Without Wil Anderson Jr.Houston had great difficulty generating a pass rush, but opted to play coverage in the hope that the front four would eventually break through. They did so, recording five sacks on the night, but for about two and a half quarters it was clear the Texans dearly missed their reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Barnett and Danielle Hunter ultimately ended up covering up Anderson's absence by combining for three of the Texans' five sacks, but their pressure rate was still 26.2% on the night. That won't work against better teams – just look at what happened last week against Detroit.
- Cowboys continue to trudge miserably toward nowhere. Honestly, where does Dallas go from here? The sky is rightly falling at AT&T Stadium, where the descent of a metal piece from the facility's roof before the game raised concerns and forced officials to take action. We've heard a lot about the Cowboys' issues with where the sun sets. They've lost their quarterback, they're currently limited to two weapons in their lineup (Lamb and Turpin), and they're not scaring anyone left on their schedule. Even Micah Parsons' return couldn't put the defense out of contention, and with seven games remaining, there simply isn't much to look forward to for Dallas fans. Are there any coaching changes coming? Maybe. But before that happens, Cowboys fans will be forced to make even more of these ugly outings in the final weeks of 2024. Perhaps they'll find their way in two weeks against the Giants – which of course will be far too late to end this season still to be saved.
Statistics of the next generation of Texans-Cowboys (via NFL Pro): KaVontae Turpin topped out at 36.36 mph on his 64-yard touchdown reception, the fastest speed by a ball carrier this season and the fastest play by a Cowboys ball carrier in the NGS era (since 2016).
NFL Research: With Monday night's 34-10 loss to the Texans, the Cowboys trail by at least 20 points in six consecutive home games, dating back to last season's Super Wild Card Weekend loss to Green Bay, which is an NFL record streak .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/texans-cowboys-on-monday-night-football-what-we-learned-from-houston-s-34-10-win
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4 facts about Jokowi and Ridwan Kamil's meeting in Jakarta, inviting Blusukan to invite a big campaign
- The new Axis? How Australia-India rivalry reaches new heights | The Australian cricket team
- PM Modi discusses Indian economic offenders in UK in first talks with Starmer | News from India
- Donald Trump transition news: What eliminating the Department of Education could mean for students and schools
- One Wood helps team to the table tennis final
- How long-range missiles hitting inside Russia will change the war in Ukraine | BBC News
- Starmer asked why the farmers are taking to the streets
- For lung cancer, a scan may be the only way
- Walker was hit by a 2.4 magnitude earthquake Monday night
- Analysis: Lula warmly receives Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader shows caution
- Yorktown, WL and Wakefield players chosen all-region in hockey
- By coming down the mountain in the Jakarta-Central Java regional elections, Jokowi is seen as preparing Gibran for the 2029 presidential election