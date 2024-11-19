What we learned from Houston's 34-10 win





FULL BOX SCORE Houston scores primetime victory. Houston got off to a hot start and then settled into a very disappointing spot for much of its meeting with Dallas in Week 11. The Texans can stroke Joe Mixon KaVontae Turpin Jalen Pitre Derek Barnett Tyler Guyton Rush is better in the second start, but not nearly good enough to win. Dallas didn't pose any threat in last week's loss to Philadelphia, which was also the team's first appearance without one Dak Prescott Cooper Rush CeeDee Lam The Texans offense is still putting up points on the field. Look, it wasn't pretty for most of Monday night. Other than a quick scoring drive to open the night, Houston's offense remained disjointed, especially on third down (the Texans finished 3 for 11). C.J. Stroud Tank Dell Anderson's presence was missed. Towards the end of the game, the numbers obscured this observation, but early in the game it was shocking to see how often Cooper Rush had time to throw. Without Wil Anderson Jr. Danielle Hunter Cowboys continue to trudge miserably toward nowhere Micah Parsons . Honestly, where does Dallas go from here? The sky is rightly falling at AT&T Stadium, where the descent of a metal piece from the facility's roof before the game raised concerns and forced officials to take action. We've heard a lot about the Cowboys' issues with where the sun sets. They've lost their quarterback, they're currently limited to two weapons in their lineup (Lamb and Turpin), and they're not scaring anyone left on their schedule. Even' return couldn't put the defense out of contention, and with seven games remaining, there simply isn't much to look forward to for Dallas fans. Are there any coaching changes coming? Maybe. But before that happens, Cowboys fans will be forced to make even more of these ugly outings in the final weeks of 2024. Perhaps they'll find their way in two weeks against the Giants – which of course will be far too late to end this season still to be saved. Statistics of the next generation of Texans-Cowboys (via NFL Pro): KaVontae Turpin topped out at 36.36 mph on his 64-yard touchdown reception, the fastest speed by a ball carrier this season and the fastest play by a Cowboys ball carrier in the NGS era (since 2016). NFL Research: With Monday night's 34-10 loss to the Texans, the Cowboys trail by at least 20 points in six consecutive home games, dating back to last season's Super Wild Card Weekend loss to Green Bay, which is an NFL record streak .

