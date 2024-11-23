No. 1 seed UNC Hockey falls to No. 4 seed Saint Joseph's, 2-1, in the NCAA Tournament semifinals





At the end of the first half, Saint Joseph's held onto its 1-0 lead. “When that happened, the message was, 'This is good for us, this is going to make us stronger,'” Matson said. “There wasn't a moment where we as a staff didn't allow it, but even from the team and senior leadership they panicked or panicked or thought about the outcome. It was just one goal at a time.” In the 36th minute, SJU scored two consecutive corners. Fifth year back Ciana Riccardo was sticked on the first ball to prevent the score. On the next opportunity, the ball was swung to Taylor, who knocked it down with her glove, straight to a waiting Ghigliotti, who tapped it in. Saint Joseph's took a 2–0 lead. The momentum completely swung in the Hawks' favor. SJU's offense continued, drawing angles, tackling balls to quickly break the field and stifling any UNC progress in the circle to keep the pressure on North Carolina's defense. With 8.4 seconds left in the third quarter, North Carolina secured a penalty corner and returned to its roots. Sophomore forward Charly Bruder received the insert at the top of the circle, tapped it in once and then fired a shot into the back of the cage. She stamped her foot on the grass and let out a cry. UNC narrowed the deficit to 2-1. Five minutes into the final quarter, the Tar Heels earned another corner kick, but Bruder's shot was deflected above the goal. With eight minutes remaining, North Carolina cleared the net to add another offensive player, senior forward Lisa Slinkert,on field. UNC drew a corner kick in the 54th minute, but SJU recorded another defensive save. The battle continued as the Tar Heels pushed onto the field and tried to get shots off before the clock ran out. Saint Joseph's defense remained solid and held off North Carolina's last-ditch attacks. With less than a minute and a half to go he earned another corner and Bruder's shot went wide. SJU held off UNC's final press, effectively ending North Carolina's season and breaking its undefeated record. “For those who are ready, I think they are so proud, and I hope they are, even if they aren't right now,” Matson said. “For those coming back, we like some motivation. We want to make sure they don't feel like this season is a failure, because it is far from being one.” Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day's news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. @carolinewills03 @dthsports | [email protected]

