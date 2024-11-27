Sports
Androlewicz stars in net as men's hockey tops Army 3-1 at Warrior Ice Arena
BOSTON, MA (November 26, 2024) Graduate netminderConnor Androlewiczand three Skyhawk scorers paved the way for Stonehill as Army defeated West Point 3-1 Tuesday night at Warrior Ice Arena. With the win, the Skyhawks improved to 6-11 overall, while the Black Knights fell to 5-8 on the season.
Highlights
- Stonehill's win against Army West Point was its first all-time victory against an Atlantic Hockey opponent and its first-ever NCAA Division I two-game winning streak.
- The Skyhawks are now 2-0 on the season at Warrior Ice Arena, having previously defeated Merrimack College 4-3 in an overtime thriller on Nov. 12.
- SophomoreAnthony Galantescored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, while now ranking third in the country in scoring.
- Junior defenderEvan Orrlit the lamp on his fifth goal, while freshman took center stageZach Abenscored his second career goal.
- SophomoreDominiek Campionedished out his team-leading seventh assist of the season while a freshmanJoel Lehtinenrecorded his first career point and provided an assist on Orr's eventual game-winning goal.
- SeniorHenri Schreifels,juniorFrank Ireland,second yearCharlie Bankereach added their own helpers for the Skyhawks.
- Androlewicz picked up his sixth win of the season after holding the Black Knights to one goal with 33 shots between the pipes for Stonehill.
- Freshmen bmost intensescored his first career goal for the Army with assists from his brotherJack Iveyand sophomoresMacGadowsky.
- First-year goalkeeperJJ Cataldo33 saves inside the crease for the Black Knights.
How it happened
The match started with a back-and-forth pace at the Warrior Ice Arena, but the Black Knights took control as the first period progressed, outscoring the Skyhawks 15-7 by the end of the first 20 minutes. Despite being out of bounds, Stonehill's defense, led by Androlewicz, held firm and kept the game scoreless heading into the first intermission.
Stonehill came out strong in the second period, firing five shots on goal within the first five minutes. However, after their early pressure, Army regained its momentum, especially on the power play at 5:28. The Black Knights had four shots on goal during the two-minute lead, including a great scoring opportunity from freshmenAdam Marshall.However, Androlewicz would smother the Black Knights' scoring opportunity by making a highlight-reel glove save at 17:54, keeping the game tied.
In the closing moments of the second period, Stonehill broke the deadlock. Ireland passed to a breaking Schreifels, whose shot bounced off Cataldo's pads. Galante quickly followed with the rebound to give the Skyhawks a 1-0 lead entering the second intermission.
The Black Knights responded in the third period, tying the game at 1-1 at the 12:08 mark. Jack Ivey connected with his brother Ben, who scored his first career goal with a shot through traffic from the high slot. Stonehill answered right back when Orr sent a powerful one-timer into the net with just over two minutes left in regulation after receiving a pass over the blue line from Campione, putting the Skyhawks back on top.
With just over 90 seconds left, Army pulled its goalkeeper in a last-ditch effort to tie the game. However, in the final seconds, Aben sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, securing a 3–1 victory for Stonehill.
Next
Stonehill (6-11-0) will take a weeklong break before returning to action on Wednesday, December 4, when it hosts Alaska-Anchorage at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Puck drop between the Skyhawks and Seawolves from Bridgewater, Massachusetts is scheduled for 7 p.m.
