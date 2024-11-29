South Shore Thanksgiving high school football scores and highlights

The biggest day of the high school football season in Massachusetts has arrived.

Thanksgiving.

The South Shore is home to some of the state's biggest and best football rivalries on Turkey Day. There will be 20 games featuring South Shore ties during the holidays this year.

The area's two intracity rivalries (Quincy vs. North Quincy, Plymouth South vs. Plymouth North) make for even matchups.

To report scores or highlights, email [email protected].

More:No turkeys here: 10 best high school Thanksgiving football games on the South Shore

The scoreboards

South Coast

Thanksgiving scores in Massachusetts

The schedule

Wednesday November 27

South Shore Tech 16, Southeast 12

Kiano Velazquez (6-yard run) and Dillon O'Brien (13-yard run) scored the touchdowns for the Vikings (4-7). Velazquez ran for 71 yards while DJ DeCoste finished with 79. In the loss to the Hawks (2-8), Aidan Hughes threw a 53-yard TD pass to Dylan Ahi and a 32-yard TD pass to Peyton Volz.

More:Turkey Leg Trophy: How South Shore Tech football turned cancellation into Thanksgiving victory

East Bridgewater 36, West Bridgewater 14

The Vikings (6-5) snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the season on a high note with a win over the Wildcats (5-5). Logan Williams hauled in a 97-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Williams also had a 27-yard touchdown catch and intercepted a pass on defense. Ethan Pohl threw three TD passes, the other being a 10-yard pass to Robert Mavilla. Aidan Clancy added a 10-yard TD run. Mark Lee returned a fumble 93 yards for a touchdown. Ty Holmes and Tommy Polidori each had a rushing TD in the loss. Ryan Nunes intercepted a pass.

More:Rivalry reignites as Williams leads EB over WB in first Thanksgiving matchup since the '70s

North Middlesex 34, Rockland 28

The Bulldogs fall to 1-10. Hayden Hatch threw three TD passes in the loss, including two to freshman Patrick McDonagh. Brandon Comeau (23-yard run) and Dom White (38-yard catch) scored Rockland's other TDs.

More:Coming attractions: Rockland High football hints at better times in 2025

Thursday, November 28

Walpole 35, Weymouth 12

Naheem Ridore had a pair of touchdown runs for the Wildcats (6-5).

Scituate 37, Hingham 7

The Sailors (12-0) will enter the Div. 4 Super Bowl against Duxbury next week still undefeated. Hingham falls to 6-5. QB Jonny Donovan was 12 of 16 passing for 230 yards and 4 TDs – three of them to Roman Glowac (4 catches for 35 yards). Scituate's Amari Mendes had 3 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 INTs.

Catholic Memorial 31, BC High 19

Jackson Richard had a pair of touchdown runs for the Eagles (8-3). Carter Carroll also threw a 20-yard TD pass to Gavin Barth.

Canton 36, Stoughton 6

The Bulldogs improve to 7-4 behind three touchdowns from Kareem Chaplin II. The Black Knights fall to 1-10. In the loss, Jackson Arnold returned an interception for a score.

Brockton 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 14

The Boxers improve to 5-6, while the Trojans fall to 6-5. In the win, Marcio Semedo threw a 77-yard TD pass to Jaden Lopes-Ribeiro for the winning score late in the third quarter. Jared Mighty (55 yards) and Cijai Tyler (1 yard) both added TD runs. Ty Baker intercepted a pass. Jack Lambert threw two TD passes in the loss, one to Jay Kelleher and one to Will Porter Jr.

Archbishop Williams 34, Cardinal Spellman 20

Blake Nelson ran for three touchdowns to lead the Bishops (2-8). Luke Deftos had a 38-yard TD run, forced a fumble on a QB sack and threw a TD pass to Nolan Swirbalus on a trick play. In the loss to Cardinals (2-9), Umarei Murray ran for a TD and threw a 54-yard TD pass to Chris Soto.

Milton 31, Braintree 0

The Wildcats improve to 5-6, while the Wamps fall to 3-7. Sean McCarthy returned a fumble 58 yards for a score, while Patrick Collins ran for a touchdown and threw for another.

Plymouth South 19, Plymouth North 7

Jack Horvath ran for a pair of TDs for the Panthers (6-5). Gio Lynch Ruberio scored for the Blue Eagles (5-6).

Abington 18, Whitman-Hanson 6

In the win for the Green Wave (8-3), Michael Reilly broke the program's TD record (32). Reilly threw two TD passes: 31 yards to Kris Patterson and 45 yards to Lee Spry. Mason Nash also ran for a TD. Brady Markowski ran for a TD for the Panthers (3-8).

More:Broken record: Abington QB Michael Reilly sets TD mark in win over Whitman-Hanson

Swamp Field 51, Duxbury 14

Tor Maas scored six touchdowns to lead the Rams (10-2). The Dragons (10-2) play Scituate in the Div. Super Bowl 4 next week.

More:Sweet Vic-Tor-y: Marshfields Maas leads Rams to first Patriot Keenan title

Cohasset 51, hull 0

The Skippers improve to 5-6 while the Pirates fall to 4-7. Shane Mulcahy threw a touchdown pass, ran for a 45-yard score and returned a punt for a touchdown. Will McLoughlin had a rushing TD and received TD. Michael Wildfire ran for a TD and threw a TD. Gus Greene and Kyle Wakefield each had one TD run.

Norwell 15, Hannover 13 (2 OT)

Will Bostrom scored the winning 2-point conversion in double OT, after his own 8-yard TD run, to lead the Clippers. Jack Luccarelli ran for the other Norwell TD. Tyler Vincent ran for a touchdown and threw another to Sebastian Brown for the Hawks (8-4).

Blue Hills 22, Bristol-Plymouth 6

The Warriors improve to 6-5. Next week they will play in the small school Super Bowl.

North Quincy 43, Quincy 41

In a wild play, Mikey Galligan scored the game-winning 2-point conversion in OT for the Raiders (5-6). Quincy falls to 3-8. Galligan forced OT with a 38-yard Hail Mary pass to Tyler Cromwell on the final play of regulation; he then ran in the 2-point conversion.

More:The Miracle on Hancock Street: Galligan in action during North Quincy's Thanksgiving victory

Pembroke 29, Zilvermeer 13

Mikey Geise and Jayden Leonard each had two TDs for the Titans (3-8). The Lakers fall to 4-7.

Middleboro 34, Carver 6

Wyatt Goyette scored three touchdowns – on runs of 19 and 29 yards and a 70-yard pick-six – to power the Sachems (3-8). Caiden Carriuolo ran for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. For Carver (8-4), Jack Balzarini threw a 26-yard TD pass to Teagan Zakrzewski.

Oliver Ames 21, Sharon 0

The Tigers improve to 6-5.

Out: Holbrook/Avon (0-7), Randolph (9-1)

Watch MA high school football on the NFHS Network

There are a ton of games currently scheduled to stream on the NFHS Network this weekend. View the full list below.

Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.