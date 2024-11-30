



This is an early access version; the full PDF, HTML and XML versions will be available soon. Open accessArticle 1 Biological Control of Pests Research Unit, United States Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service, 59 Lee Road, Stoneville, MS 38776, USA 2 Crop Genetics and Breeding Research Unit, United States Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service, Tifton, GA 31793, USA * Author to whom correspondence should be addressed. Insects 2024, 15(12), 954; https://doi.org/10.3390/insects15120954 (Register DOI) Submission received: September 26, 2024

Revised: November 26, 2024

Accepted: November 28, 2024

Published: November 30, 2024 Simple summary During routine feeding of crickets to laboratory imported fire ant colonies, it was observed that although most of the cricket tissues are used by the fire ants, only the hard outer shell or cuticle and the eggs are not used. Interestingly, the eggs are removed from the nest and deposited in waste piles created by the fire ants. Why waste a highly nutritious food source like cricket eggs? Several studies and chemical analyzes have shown that the surface of the cricket egg has a chemical profile composed mainly of fatty acids, such as that found on dead fire ants. It thus triggers so-called necrophoric behavior, in which chemical signals on the surface of the ants trigger a behavior in which the dead ants are removed from the colony and deposited in waste piles. Possible reasons for such similar surface compositions between fire ants and cricket eggs are discussed. Abstract The house cricket, Acheta domesticus (Linnaeus), is often used as a food source for maintaining imported fire ants in laboratory culture. It was found that both red imported fire ants, Solenopsis invicta Neighbors, and black imported fire ants, S. Richteri Trout consumed most of the soft tissues of female crickets, but avoided their eggs by throwing them into waste piles. Bioassays with freshly collected cricket eggs showed that ants first collected the eggs from their nests and then threw them into the waste piles. The main chemicals on the surface of cricket eggs were found to be fatty acids, including lauric acid, myristic acid, palmitoleic acid, palmitic acid, linoleic acid, oleic acid and stearic acid. Fatty acids are known death signals in insects and inducers of widespread necrophoric behavior in ants. It was shown that both the cricket egg extract and the reconstructed fatty acid mixture elicit the necrophoric behavior St. Invincible; however, they never elicited retrieving behavior. Unknown chemicals on cricket eggs, other than fatty acids, may be responsible for the retrieving behavior. Interestingly, cricket eggs had a fatty acid profile very similar to that of dead ants collected from waste piles. Possible causes for such a close match in fatty acid profiles between dead ants and cricket eggs are discussed.

