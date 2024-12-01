3rd North East TT Championship concluded with Meghalaya and Manipur champions of most events





Hosts Nagaland tied for third in three events Kohima, November 30: The 3rd Northeast Championship 2024 organized by the Nagaland Masters Table Tennis Association (NMTA) concluded today with players from Meghalaya and Manipur, emerging champions in almost all categories playing today at Indoor Badminton Stadium Kohima.

The final results of the different categories are as follows:

50+ men's singles: Champion – Santanu Ghosh of Meghalaya; Second place: Harendra Singha from Meghalaya

60+ Men's Doubles: Champion Santanu Ghosh and Ramendu Bhusan Das from Meghalaya; Second place – Harendra Singha and Alexander Gordon west of Meghalaya

40+ & 50+ Combine ladies singles: Champion – Sapam Ashalata Devi from Manipur; Second place Shyamali Banik of Tripura

60+ Women's singles: Champion – Premila Devi from Manipur; Second F Edinthara of Mizoram

Women's Doubles: Champion – Khangembam Kiranbala Devi & Sapam Ashalata Devi from Manipur; Second place: Wahengbam Premila Devi and Oinam Hemolata Devi from Manipur

50+ Men's Doubles: Champion – G. Hrilmaweia & C. Malsawma from Mizoram; Second place: Soneswar Deka and Manoj Senapathi from Assam

Mixed double: Champion – Laishram Bikram Singh & Sapam Ashalata Devi from Manipur; Second place: Dharmendra and Khangembam Kiranbala Devi from Manipur.

Meanwhile, hosts Nagaland had become champions in the 50+ men's team event, but today they only managed joint third place winners in the following events:

50+ men's doubles by Neitsilie Meru & Talitemsu Jamir and Dr. Juthsutho Phoji & Victor Joy Ezung; 60+ men's doubles: Vikheto Shohe & Temjen Jamir and women's Doubtes – Imojungla & Tareptula.

Performing the valedictory function as guest of honour, Director, Youth Resources and Sports Department, Kethosituo Sekhose said the Northeast is known as the powerhouse of sports in the country because of its enthusiastic former players, who have given the region, states and the country such have represented for 10 years. years or more ago.

In this, he encouraged and hoped that the current generation of players would continue to uphold the title of the country's powerhouse.

He appreciated Assam and Manipur for showing the way in many disciplines and hoped that other states would follow suit.

While asserting that the Government of India is showing great interest in our region, especially in promoting sports, Sekhose said the ministry is ready to provide funds to organize more national sporting events in the region.

He affirmed that the Northeast is ready to host international events to bring our region out of lockdown and hoped that once India successfully bids for the 2036 Olympics, some of the events will be held in the Northeast region.

