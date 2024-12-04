New Pickleball, Tennis Courts Opened in Portage Park





PORTAGE PARK Northwest Siders looking to get outside before the snow arrives are in luck: Portage Park's new tennis and pickleball courts are open. The park's six outdated tennis courts have been replaced with four new tennis courts and four pickleball courts. The ribbon cutting took place in front of the courts last weekend. The new courts are part of the Chicago Park District's Pickleball Mania initiative, which launched in fall 2022. To keep up with the sport's growing popularity, the Park District plans to build 200 pickleball courts by 2025. The initiative is funded by the Chicago recovery program. Work on the Portage Park tracks began in March. The total cost of the project was $365,000, Park District spokesperson Irene Tostado said. Portage Park's new tennis courts as seen on November 19, 2024. Credit: Molly DeVore/Block Club Chicago The Park District completed three new tennis courts and four pickleball courts at nearby Shabbona Park in July. Portage Park will also have new baseball bleachers, a renovated playground and a nature play area. Two new steel bleachers, an ADA-accessible concrete pad and a path will be installed on the park's southwestern baseball diamond, while a soft cast-in-place surface will be installed on the playground. Both projects are expected to be completed this spring. The Portage Park Advisory Council also plans to open a nature play area this spring or summer. The play area would be next door Portage Parks Natural Area and would be a place for children to explore the natural world with elements such as branches and fabric for building forts, mud kitchens complete with a water source and pots and pans, wooden climbing elements and more, volunteers previously told Block Club. The park advisory board hopes to raise $25,000 for the project. The group will hold a fundraiser at the Filament Theater on January 4. Tickets for the event have not yet gone on sale. For more information about the fundraiser and the play area, sign up for updates here. While improvements are underway at Portage Park, some neighbors hoped basketball courts would be added to the park's growing amenities. In August, Park District officials asked the Friends of Portage Park Advisory Council for community feedback on two designs to renovate the aging tennis courts, council member Sophie McNeill previously told Block Club. One design included a basketball court, three renovated tennis courts and four pickleball courts. The second consisted of three renovated tennis courts and eight pickleball courts. The park advisory board gathered community feedback at the Portage Park Farmers Market and through an online survey. Of the 804 people who voted online, 545 chose the design with the basketball court, council members said. But in September, Park District officials said the basketball court design should not be considered at all. The advisory board was told that because the improvements are part of the Pickleball Mania program, the funding can only go to tennis and pickleball courts, McNeill said. Get a free print! Help us reach our goal of 900 subscribers by December 31st to maintain and expand our coverage and you will receive a free neighborhood print. There are three ways to qualify: Buy one new subscription, upgrade your current subscription or give a subscription as a gift. Don't wait any longer, support Block Club and we will send you a print of your choice! Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockclubchicago.org/2024/12/03/new-pickleball-tennis-courts-open-in-portage-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos