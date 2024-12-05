



No. 5 Georgia and No. 2 Texas will face off in the 2024 SEC Championship Game, which is annually one of the biggest games of the college football season. Last year, SEC West champion Alabama defeated SEC East champion Georgia 27-24. Here's what you need to know for the 2024 game: The 2024 SEC Championship Game is at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 7, 2024, on ABC .

is at . The game features the top two teams in the conference standings, No. 5 Georgia and No. 2 Texas. Previously, the winner of the SEC East division met the winner of the SEC West. The divisions were eliminated after the 2023 season.

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the eighth time the SEC Championship Game has been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 31st time it has been held in Atlanta. What is the current SEC standings? Click or tap here to view the latest SEC standings. The teams that finish first and second in the conference standings will play for the title. In 2024, Georgia and Texas took the first two places. Who are the former SEC champions? Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season. Alabama has the most SEC Championship Game wins with 11. Florida is second with seventh. Season Champion Second place score MVP 1992 Alabama Florida 28-21 CB Antonio Langham, Alabama 1993 Florida Alabama 28-13 QB Terry Dean, Florida 1994 Florida Alabama 24-23 D.T. Ellis Johnson, Florida 1995 Florida Arkansas 24-3 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1996 Florida Alabama 45-30 QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1997 Tennessee Chestnut brown 30-29 QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee 1998 Tennessee The state of Mississippi 24-14 WR Peerless Price, Tennessee 1999 Alabama Florida 34-7 WR Freddie Milons, Alabama 2000 Florida Chestnut brown 28-6 QB Rex Grossman, Florida 2001 LSU Tennessee 31-20 QB Matt Mauck, LSU 2002 Georgia Arkansas 30-3 QB David Greene, Georgia 2003 LSU Georgia 34-13 RB Justin Vincent, LSU 2004 Chestnut brown Tennessee 38-28 QB Jason Campbell, Auburn 2005 Georgia LSU 34-14 QB DJ Shockley, Georgia 2006 Florida Arkansas 38-28 W. Percy Harvin, Florida 2007 LSU Tennessee 21-14 QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU 2008 Florida Alabama 31-20 QB Tim Tebow, Florida 2009 Alabama Florida 32-13 QB Greg McElroy, Alabama 2010 Chestnut brown South Carolina 56-17 QB Cam Newton, Auburn 2011 LSU Georgia 42-10 CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU 2012 Alabama Georgia 32-28 RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama 2013 Chestnut brown Missouri 59-42 RB Tre Mason, Auburnn 2014 Alabama Missouri 42-13 QB Blake Sims, Alabama 2015 Alabama Florida 29-15 RB Derrick Henry, Alabama 2016 Alabama Florida 54-16 LB Reuben Foster, Alabama 2017 Georgia Chestnut brown 28-7 LB Roquan Smith, Georgia 2018 Alabama Georgia 35-28 RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama 2019 LSU Georgia 37-10 QB Joe Burrow, LSU 2020 Alabama Florida 52-46 RB Najee Harris, Alabama 2021 Alabama Georgia 41-24 QB Bryce Young, Alabama 2022 Georgia LSU 50-30 QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia 2023 Alabama Georgia 27-24 QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama Alabama Football Schedule 2024: Dates, Times, TV Channels, Scores View the 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide football schedule. This will be updated throughout the season for game times, TV channels and scores. READ MORE College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama returns to rankings, Ohio State falls to fourth among top 25 Here's what you need to know about the College Football Playoff rankings for conference championship games, announced Dec. 3. READ MORE College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction, Week 14 Period The fourth 2024 College Football Playoff rankings are almost here. Before the CFP committee announces the rankings tonight, Stan Becton predicts where the top 25 teams will land. READ MORE

