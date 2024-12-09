Wilson Homes Cricket Tasmania Premier League Weekend Wrap

Elliot Stevenson

[Photos supplied by Solstice Digital]

New Town will host the Womens T20 Grand Final after two last-ball victories against Greater Northern on Sunday.

The Bucks came into the Games knowing they would have to win twice against last year's T20 grand finalists to avoid a trip to Launceston next weekend.

Coach Nathan Wegman found the humor in both victories, but maintains the Bucks' success is a product of confidence and improved depth.

To be able to win two games with the ball was unusual, it was quite funnyhe said.

We now have more depth at the club.

The girls have a little more confidence in themselves and each other.

We show confidence in our players and give them the confidence that they can get the job done.

The first match was shortened to 10 overs apiece following heavy rain on Saturday, with the Raiders starting proceedings with the bat.

Opening pair Ruth Johnston and Emma Manix-Geeves posted an unbeaten 71 for the visitors.

It was Hobart Hurricanes duo Lizelle Lee [21 off 21 balls] and Amy Smith [16 off 16 balls] which got the Bucks moving, before West Indian Jannilla Glasgow took them to the brink of victory.

Matilda Waddington needed just one run off four balls and grabbed the final delivery to reach the other end and give Wegman's side the win.

The second game turned out to be no longer one-sided.

The Raiders again batted first, this time scoring 6-118 from the allotted 20 overs.

Manix-Geeves [35 off 35 balls] was crucial with the bat and continued her strong form.

Chloe Abel [2/11 off three overs] was the bowlers' choice for New Town.

With a familiar task ahead of them, the Bucks went on the hunt.

Amy Smith took control and scored 36 from 40 balls before being dismissed by Alice McLauchlan.

It was then time for Jannilla Glasgow to step up, with the number three batsman striking on 111 on his way to 29 not out off 26 balls.

Once again the game was heading to the final, this time with the Bucks outsiders.

They needed 13 to win six balls, with Hobart Hurricanes star Ruth Johnston taking the ball.

After Glasgow gave up trying to strike on the first ball, it was young all-rounder Callie Wilson who had the job.

Wilson peeled off 12 runs from just five balls, including two boundaries, to ensure New Town would host Sunday's grand final.

Wegman was pleased to see an abundance of experienced players available after the end of the WBBL season, particularly Wilson, Smith and Lizelle Lee.

It's always great to have those girls availablehe said.

It is not only good for us as a club, but also for the younger girls who play with it.

They would never have played with and against the caliber of players like Emma Manix-Geeves and Ruth Johnston.

It's really good for competition.

Clarence ended his T20 campaign on a positive note, winning a second successive match against North Hobart.

The Roos welcomed Hurricanes batsman Tabatha Saville, who scored 72 off 48 balls on his way to a 10-wicket victory.

Saville hit 10 boundaries in the dominant win, giving the Roos a confidence boost heading into the Christmas break.

In the men's competition, a weekend downpour ruined what was destined to be a busy day of T20 cricket, with all matches on Saturday and Sunday abandoned without a ball having been bowled.

Thursday remained the only day of men's cricket, with three matches in the evening.

New Town won its first match of the T20 season against ladder leaders North Hobart with 50 not out off 46 balls from opener Joe Randall.

Led by Nick Davis [46 off 31 balls]North Hobart managed to reach 119 before being bowled out with seven balls to spare.

Hamish James [3/13 off 3 overs] took the crucial wicket of Davis in the ninth over.

The Demon's inability to bat for 20 overs may have cost them, as Randall and New Town cruised home to a five-wicket win.

However, North Hobart remains at the top of the T20 table and is likely to host a semi-final on Sunday.

Glenorchy have defended their home ground against Clarence with an impressive 8-wicket win.

Once again the chasing side proved to be the winners, with the Magpies making 2-135 to win with 3.2 overs remaining.

Dylan Hunter [68 not out off 57 balls] led the chase in just his third game for the club.

Glenorchy will have to beat Kingborough on Thursday to reach the final, or hope University fails to beat New Town.

For Uni, the equation is simple: win and they're in.

The Lions won against Lindisfarne on Thursday despite a second-innings final over fear.

Lindisfarne duo Charlie Wakim [68 not out off 53 balls] and Joe McGann [51 not out off 21 balls] hit fifteen boundaries between them to take their side to 165.

Uni's top order fired in immediate response, with opening pair Nikethan Radhakrishnan and Tom Chapman both making 40s, before captain Param Uppal scored 50 off just 23 balls, including the winning boundary off the penultimate ball.

The Lions needed just two runs to win the final but could not secure victory until the skipper took to the crease with two balls to spare.

Ben Hilfenhaus' side have managed just one win over New Town after potentially hosting a T20 semi-final in their quest for a second trophy this season.