Fisher-Phillips’ Jennifer Mendez Honored as Influential Woman in Law and Technology by ILTA





Jennifer Mendez, Senior Director of Knowledge Management Innovation at Fisher Phillips, has been named 2023 Influential Women in Legal Tech by the International Legal Technology Association (ITLA). ILTA is the premier association for legal professionals, and each March, during International Women’s History Month, ILSA selects winners based on their mentorship history and level of influence in the legal profession. Jennifer is one of only her 16 women recognized this year.

Jennifer has been a leader in legal technology for over 20 years, and her contributions at Fisher Phillips are limitless. She named the law firm “Law Firm of the Year” at the 2021 American Legal Technology Awards, which honors Jennifer and law firms that have used technology to exceed client expectations in a meaningful and measurable way. played an important role in being selected. was selected after successfully reimagining the way business is conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few years, Jennifer has continued to lead the company in creating and implementing many transformations, including predictive data analytics and her use of AI, enhancing collaboration with internal and external customers, and providing advice to customers. rice field. Outlook in a novel way.

In the coming months, ILTA will create a video profile of Jennifer’s legal tech impact, shared across social and media platforms, and published in ILTA’s award-winning quarterly magazine, Peer to Peer. I plan to

Click here to read the ILTA press release announcing the 2023 Influential Women in Legal Tech.

