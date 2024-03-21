WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5 Free Download





WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5 Download PC Game Setup Free in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5 PC Game 2023 Overview

You are Outlander. Once sailing on the eternal sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the all-consuming darkness emerges a white-cloaked figure: the Shepherd of Lost Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast darkness to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors lurking within. You must traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples, and roaring forests, equipped with weapons of exceptional power and an inventory of powerful artifacts. To bring death to your enemies. But do not underestimate your enemies, for they are many in strength and number. Your mind must be as sharp as your sword if you hope to survive the dangers ahead. Fueled by the legendary Quake 1 technology, WRATH is infused with the DNA of revered '90s shooters. The world of WRATH is rich with engaging combat, diverse environments, and engaging lore. Each element is masterfully intertwined to create an experience as authentic and enchanting as timeless as the games that inspired it.

Highlights:

* Travel with the Shepherd of Wayward Souls across 3 unique themes and 15 maps. * Explore a vast world shrouded in darkness, crafted with passion by veterans of the earthquake scene. * Destroy 15 unique enemies lurking in the shadows, thirsting for your blood. * Defeat the three divine guardians of the ancient world * Exercise your dominance through aggressive dancing to fight with 10 unique artifacts * Meticulously comb each level, uncovering secrets to help you survive * Immerse yourself in the music Haunting born from the twisted mind of Andrew Hulschult (Quake Champions, Dusk, Amid Evil, and DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One).

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content as follows:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing at work: Frequent violence or gore, general adult content

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v1.5 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: Game File Name: WRATH_Aeon_of_Ruin_v1_5.zip Game Download Size: 2.0 GBMD5SUM: d5bbfd452c8a41526e524e716eac2ac7

System requirements for WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5

Before you start WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum windows:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System *: Microsoft Windows 7/8/8.1/10 * Processor: Pentium 4 3ghz * Memory: 1GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 7950GT * DirectX: Version 9.0 * Storage: 3 Available space GB* Sound card: Built-in* Additional notes: 64-bit only

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i3 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia Geforce 710GT * DirectX: Version 9.0 * Storage: 3GB available space * Sound Card: Integrated or better* Additional Notes: 64-bit only

WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5 Free Download

Click on below button to start WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

