Lawmakers who voted to ban TikTok own a lot of tech stocks





Lawmakers who voted for the so-called TikTok ban last week may own between $29 million and $126 million worth of stock in competing tech companies, according to data from Quiver Quantitative, a firm that tracks investments in Congress. Financial information disclosure has revealed that there is a Of the 352 House members who voted in favor of the bill, 44 reported owning stock in companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Snapall, which are the companies that TikTok There is potential for profit if forced to sell or sell outright. -Banned.

Is it too late to invest in Nvidia? | Smart investment

Details on these investments are difficult to obtain because Congress has abandoned efforts to make financial disclosures easier to search. Quiver Quantitative can only analyze online filings. Some members submit financial disclosures by hand, but that information is not present in our dataset. There are some other considerations to consider. Members of Congress must report stock transactions within 45 days and disclose their entire holdings annually. There is a grace period in both cases, so the latest information dates back to earlier this year, before the TikTok vote. Also, authorities are not required to report the exact value of these investments, but instead must disclose the range (for example, $15,001 to $50,000 for Microsoft stock). The value of the stock has also changed since the report was filed.

Still, the data is a useful indicator of Congress' finances. Christopher Kardatzke, co-founder of Quiver Quantitative, says that even if members of Congress could make completely impartial decisions without considering any personal interests, the potential for a conflict of interest alone would be harmful enough. I believe that it is.

The list of tech-investment lawmakers who voted in favor of the bill includes 21 Democrats and 23 Republicans, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Dan Klain. This includes big names such as Congressman Shaw (R-Texas).

Pelosi topped the list by disclosing technology investments worth between $15 million and $76 million. Other top tech investors in Congress include Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who reported owning between $6 million and $31 million in tech stocks; and Congressman Daniel Goldman (D-New York). Top Republican investors include Rep. Kevin Hahn (R-Okla.), who disclosed between $500,000 and more than $1 million in tech stocks; They include Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.). KK.

Your insinuations are completely ridiculous and lack basic research. In October 2022, Congressman Crenshaw purchased 20 shares of Google stock for a whopping $2,082 and 10 shares of Meta stock for a whopping $1,349, according to Crenshaw's spokesperson Cory Schiermeyer. He bought 15 shares of Amazon stock for a whopping $1,807. He has not traded any of these stocks since then. The insinuation that he engages in insider trading borders on defamation, as it accuses him of a crime without any supporting facts. It's worth noting that Mr. Crenshaw's self-reported stock holdings are relatively small compared to some of his colleagues.

Other lawmakers mentioned in this article did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fact that members of Congress own tech stocks is not evidence of corruption or bias. Debra Perlin, policy director for the Washington advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, said the question is whether Americans are concerned about whether politicians' economic interests are factored into their decisions in the first place. It's just a fact that you have to question.

Today's news is that the lawmakers who voted to ban TikTok own millions of dollars in company stock, a company that could benefit financially if TikTok is forced to sell or leave the country. It is based on behavioral patterns across industries, including the pharmaceutical, aviation and aviation industries. The defense industry, Perlin said. Voters will wonder whether their elected officials are voting in the best interest of their constituents or in their financial interests.

Since 2020, politicians on both sides of the aisle have slammed TikTok, accusing the company of siphoning user data to the Chinese Communist Party. The government also accused TikTok of manipulating its algorithms to advance China's geopolitical agenda.

A TikTok spokesperson declined to comment for this article.

The reality is that TikTok's parent company ByteDance has direct ties to and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and that the Chinese Communist Party can collect data from American citizens and use it against us. Schielmeyer said. The fact that TikTok is completely owned and operated by China is a national security threat.

Like most large Chinese companies, TikTok's parent company ByteDance has ties to the Chinese Communist Party. However, the public has never been presented with concrete evidence that TikTok shared data with the Chinese government, nor has it been proven that China has interfered with the content of the U.S. version of the TikTok app.

Some elected officials, like Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), say these concerns are hypothetical because no evidence exists. According to reports, American apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X/Twitter, and YouTube are all partnered with Chinese advertising technology companies, which send American user data to Chinese servers. It means. That means U.S. apps are exposing sensitive information to similar risks.

While it would be a huge boon for Meta and Snap if the government succeeds in kneecaping TikTok, experts and analysts agree that other big players in the tech industry could benefit as well. There is.

TikTok doesn't make money just from advertising. Direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses are also growing, becoming the primary place for consumers to first find products.

Meta and Snap are obvious beneficiaries, as people are constantly finding things to buy on TikTok. If that stops, people will be more likely to find products on Amazon instead, said Brad Erickson, an equity analyst at RBC Capital. The volume TikTok generates may not have a huge impact on Amazon's business, but it does provide direction. YouTube will definitely benefit as well.

TikTok is the only real threat to Google's YouTube, and recent reports show that more and more young people are using TikTok as their search engine instead of Google. Amazon, TikTok, and Google are all competitors in the digital advertising market, especially when it comes to retail advertising, but Google is the clear leader. In general, Microsoft and TikTok are not direct competitors. However, when former President Trump tried to force the sale of the TikTok app in 2020, Microsoft was the leading candidate to acquire TikTok. Microsoft could be a potential suitor once the app is back on sale.

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Snap did not respond to requests for comment.

The bill does not directly seek to ban TikTok. Instead, it will force TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app. There are countless companies and investors who would jump at the chance to buy TikTok. But TikTok claims the bill is just a flimsy ban. The sale took just six months, a short time for such a large and complex transaction.

However, there is no guarantee that the bill will pass. The House moved quickly to pass the TikTok bill, overwhelmingly introducing and passing the bill in just eight days. But there was far more opposition to interfering with TikTok's business in the Senate, where Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was unsure whether to bring the bill to a vote. However, several prominent senators are calling on the government to declassify information shared in a recent information briefing on TikTok's influence and reach.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/tiktok-ban-congress-tech-stocks-disclosures-1851358401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos