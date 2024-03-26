Philip Krim leads climate technology startup Montauk Climate





Best known as the co-founder of Casper, Philip Krim is pioneering a new path in climate technology by founding Montauk Climate. This startup his platform aims to stimulate and support the creation of businesses dedicated to combating climate change.

Krim joined forces with Evan Caron, a former commodity trader, and Shalo Atome, a successful lawyer, to launch Montauk Climate. Their common goal is to foster entrepreneurship in the field of climate technology and foster innovative solutions to address a changing climate. Krim's leadership expertise, Karon's transactional know-how, and Atme's legal capabilities are the basis of their shared vision.

Unlike traditional investors, Montauk's team takes a hands-on approach to mentoring early-stage companies. They don't just give advice, they actively participate in creating the business they believe should exist.

Philip Krim's new venture in climate technology

The company's systems foster a fertile ground for idea generation and talent acquisition, strategically meeting the unique needs of startups.

Montauk Climate seeks to balance the hardware-focused climate technology industry with a focus on energy, software, and infrastructure. They aim to foster internal entrepreneurship, identify future businesses and secure specific teams and funding for new ventures. Collaboration with other industry companies and leaders is also a top priority to drive innovation.

Montauk Climate recognizes the value of its employees and creates an environment conducive to creative thinking and growth. Their vision is to become a hub for climate technology innovation and take a leading position in the competitive global scene.

The company started with an $8.5 million founding budget, $7 million of which was funded by Amplo's Sheel Tyle. They are currently considering strategies to obtain more capital from reliable venture companies and ensure sustainable growth.

In anticipation of several incubated startups launching this year, Montauk Climate also plans to launch its own venture fund. The move is aimed at drawing more innovators into the rapidly growing field of climate technology.

