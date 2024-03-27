Accelerating government efficiency through advanced technology and innovation





My Take: Simplifying regulatory procedures increases government speed and efficiency.

Ins dos Santos Costa, former Secretary of State for the Environment of Portugal31

For businesses, dealing with government regulations can be a complex and time-consuming process. Multiple overlapping regulations, multiple government agencies involved at different levels, and legacy processes can make it easy for businesses to lose track of various processes and simply give up, potentially leading to the loss of valuable opportunities. there is.

Portugal facilitates interactions between businesses and the government, reducing points of friction between them in the regulatory field. Consider the environmental licensing system. We introduced several reforms to simplify and speed up our existing systems, accelerating our transition to a green economy.

Portugal's Single Environmental Licensing (LUA) system was launched in 2015 to streamline and speed up the environmental licensing system. Since then, we have continuously evolved and integrated new requirements to facilitate your organization. The latest changes introduced in 2023 are a game-changer in making it easier for businesses to comply with environmental regulations.

Currently, LUA consolidates all environmental licensing decisions and publishes a single environmental title that summarizes all information relevant to the business requirements of a particular project. 32 The goal is simple. One request, one certificate, one fee. This will streamline environmental licensing requirements and coordinate them with the various agencies responsible for permits under the portal, ultimately reducing the time it takes to obtain multiple licenses33.

The key to the LUA system is the time simulator. This tool guides users through the entire process and helps them understand the regime that applies to their case, the fees involved, the license issuing entity, and the expected issuance timing. Once the process has started, a dashboard displays an integrated timeline that allows users to visualize the progress of the process and expected publication time.

Portugal has also made significant progress in reducing fees related to environmental licenses. Depending on the license type, some fees can be reduced by more than 50%, with the average reduction being around 20%.

These reforms to the licensing process are also aimed at eliminating duplication and the need for resubmission when a license expires. This not only speeds up the licensing process, but is also an important step in fostering a more business-friendly environment.

Reducing administrative and regulatory hurdles is an ongoing process for governments34. Portugal's LUA system is an important achievement in efforts to streamline corporate regulation. The LUA system simplifies the environmental licensing process and reduces fees, making it easier for companies to operate efficiently and ultimately fostering growth and investment in the green economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/public-sector/government-trends/2024/increasing-government-efficiency-10x.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos