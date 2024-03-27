Google blocks 5.5 billion malicious ads, uses AI to improve ad safety





Google announced the release of its 2023 Ad Safety Report to demonstrate its commitment to safe and transparent advertising for users and businesses.

The Ad Safety Report shares progress on how Google enforces advertiser and publisher policies, as well as a key trend in 2023: generative AI.

Read below to learn about the insights shared within the report and what it means for advertisers.

Advertiser policy enforcement insights

The main driver of increased ad execution is undoubtedly generative AI.

While traditional machine learning models are still trained to detect and flag ad policy violations, Google is leveraging Gemini, a generative AI tool, as an ad safety tool.

According to the Ad Safety Report, in 2023, over 90% of publisher page applications used machine learning models and LLMs (Large-Scale Language Models).

Another surprising metric reported was the number of malicious ads stopped in 2023. It was 5.5 billion.

Here are Google's top five most-enforced policies in 2023.

Advertising Network Abuse Trademarks Personalized Advertising Financial Services Legal Requirements.

Another key trend for 2023 is the rise in fraud and fraud across online platforms.

Digital marketing is not safe from these types of scams, so we have taken the following steps to combat these threats.

The limited ad serving policy began in November 2023. This policy is designed to protect you by limiting the reach of lesser-known advertisers who don't have an established track record of good advertising behavior. We updated our misrepresentation policy in late 2023. This policy allows Google to respond more quickly to terminate bad actors' accounts.

Google has blocked more than 1 billion ads for violating its “ad network abuse” policy.

Approximately 7 billion ads will be restricted in 2023

Another element of ad safety is limiting or restricting ads.

According to a Google report, 6.9 billion ads were restricted in the following content areas:

Legal Requirements Financial Services Gambling and Gaming Adult Content Copyright Healthcare and Medical Alcohol

Now, limiting ads doesn't mean they are completely blocked. The categories listed above are visible to users, but their visibility is severely limited.

Google invests in election integrity

During an election year, users are bombarded with countless political ads.

In 2024, that will be no different.

According to the Ad Safety Report, Google is taking the following steps to ensure voters can trust the ad content they're viewing.

Identity verification processes Transparency requirements for election ads Restrictions on how election advertisers can target ads Required ads to include “paid” disclosures Publisher enforcement insights

Another aspect of Google's ad safety report includes enforcing restrictions on publishers who monetize their content.

In 2023, over 2 billion pages will be actioned by Google.

The top five areas of restrictions that Google enforces the most are:

Sexual Content Dangerous or Derogatory Content Weapons Promotion and Sale Shocking Content Online Gambling Summary

As the use of generative AI continues to increase, the industry is likely to see an increase in ad fraud and tighter restrictions.

While AI and machine learning are increasingly detecting ad disapproval, advertisers should continue to actively monitor their accounts for potential false red flags.

If you're a new Google advertiser this year, it's important to note that Google's ad safety policies may limit your ads while you learn who you are as an advertiser.

Read the full 2023 Ad Safety Report here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-blocks-5-5-billion-bad-ads-leverages-ai-for-improved-ad-safety/512342/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos