Google's Circle to Search feature will soon handle language translations





Google has announced that it is expanding its recently released Circle to Search tool to include language translation as part of updates to various core services. Circle to Search, as its name suggests, already lets some Android users do research by drawing a circle around an object.

With the upcoming language translation component, you won't even need to draw a circle. Google says users will just need to long-press the home button or navigation bar and look for the translation icon. It will do the rest. The company showed that its technology quickly translates the entire menu with his one long press. Google Translate already lets you do this, but in a slightly different way, and with this update, users no longer have to jump from one app to another just to check something. .

The translation tool will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, but only to Android devices that can run Circle to Search. The list currently includes Pixel 7 devices, Pixel 8 devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but Google says more phones and tablets are coming this week, including some foldable devices. That's it.

Google Maps is also being revamped with a focus on AI. When you select a location, such as a restaurant, on the map, artificial intelligence provides an overview that describes unique points of interest and what people love about your business. AI analyzes food photos and determines the name of the dish, as well as the price and whether it's vegetarian or vegan. The company hopes this will make it easier to book reservations and travel.

Google

On the non-AI front, we're updating the Map Listing feature for some cities in the US and Canada. This aggregates a list of must-see destinations drawn from community members and local publishers. Tools are provided to customize these lists to your needs.

These are joined by lists created by Google and its algorithms. This includes a weekly trending list to discover the latest hot spots, and something called Gems to record under-the-radar spots. All of these map updates will be coming to both Android and iOS devices later this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/googles-circle-to-search-feature-will-soon-handle-language-translation-174802558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos