Google Pixel 9 renders leaked – and a surprise third phone has arrived





Looking at the flagship phone that Google is likely to ship later this year, renders have emerged that claim to show off the Pixel 9. And while this would normally tell the whole story, there is more to this particular leak.

This is one of three Pixel 9 flagship models said to be released this fall.

These are the words of Steve Hemmerstoffer, who posts information about upcoming phones as OnLeaks. The leaker shared the latest Pixel 9 images with 91mobiles, but also added a confession about previous Pixel leaks.

“It appears the #Google phone I leaked in January is actually the #Pixel9Pro and will be sold as the #Pixel9ProXL,” OnLeaks wrote in a post about X.

So… it looks like the #Google phone I leaked in January is actually the #Pixel9Pro and will likely be sold as the #Pixel9ProXL.And today is the first look at #Pixel9 (360° video + 5K rendering + Dimensions) On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/0lI4NTROYJ pic.twitter.com/fW4pYAimQ2 March 27, 2024

This actually lines up with previous rumors about Google's Pixel plans for the fall, which claimed three Pixel models would arrive in 2024. These new images feature a standard Pixel 9, with three models on the back. The camera he shared in January was a Pixel 9 Pro.

Hemmerstoffer said the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have the same design, with the only difference being the number of cameras built into the horizontal bar across the back. This is consistent with his Pixel models in the recent past. The difference this time is that a 6.7-inch version of the Pro called Pixel Pro XL is expected to arrive.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

The Pixel 9 shown off in Hemmerstoffer's new leak is expected to offer a 6.03-inch display, compared to the 6.1-inch screen expected in the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. In terms of design, the leaker says that the device will have a single punch-hole for the selfie camera and will offer a flat display. There is also a power button and volume keys on the right side of the frame.

As with any leak, it is impossible to verify the claims. And as you might expect, Google hasn't said anything about his plans for this year's Pixel 9 lineup. Still, fans of compact phones will be happy to hear that they don't have to choose a device with a larger screen if they want a handset with a dedicated telephoto lens.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

For now, Google Pixel 9 rumors are still in the early stages, and not much has been revealed about the features Google has planned for the device. If Google sticks, it wouldn't be surprising as the flagship model likely won't arrive until the fall. Return to previous release schedule. We're expecting a more powerful Tensor chipset in the Pixel 9, and it's almost certain that the device will run Android 15. Some other rumors suggest that the device could offer Qi2 charging technology and boost charging speed to 15W. .

Two key details about the Pixel 9 lineup are still unknown: the exact price and when it will be available. But given that Google has been sticking to the October deadline for quite some time, it's almost certain that the device will be in stores until October. The highest price for a Pixel 8 device last year was the Pixel 8 Pro's starting price of $999. However, if the company does indeed release the Pixel 9 Pro XL this year, it seems likely that the model will be even more expensive.

If there's any truth to it, it means we'll hear more about Google's Pixel 9 lineup in the coming months as more rumors surface. Don't expect Google to say much about the device until it holds an event to announce it later this year.

