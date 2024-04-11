Apple plans to open iPhones and repair them with used parts





Apple is finally making it easier for users to repair their iPhones using used parts. In an update Thursday, the company announced that this fall, owners of select iPhone models will be able to repair their devices with used, genuine parts while maintaining full functionality.

When repairing a phone, Apple requires iPhone users to go through a process called parts pairing. This requires you to match the serial number of your device to the serial number of the new part sold by Apple. If a user replaces a part with an aftermarket or used component, the iPhone will display a pesky notification that Apple can't verify the newly installed part. For Face ID and Touch ID sensors, that part may not work at all.

This change should eliminate these notifications for used parts, as Apple says that adjustments to new or used Apple genuine parts will be made on the device after the part is installed. This also means that users and repair shops will no longer need to provide the serial number of the device they are repairing when ordering most parts from a self-service repair store.

This change will apply to the display, battery, and camera at launch. Apple has said that future iPhone releases will include support for used biometric sensors such as Face ID and Touch ID.

At the same time, Apple is also serious about tracking used iPhone components. The company has announced that it will extend the Activation Lock feature to protect lost or stolen devices from theft to iPhone parts. According to Apple, if the device being repaired detects that a supported part was obtained from another device that has Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, the adjustment feature for that part will be disabled. It is said to be restricted.

If you decide to repair your iPhone using a used part, your device stores that information in the Parts & Service History section of the iOS Settings app. Apple hasn't said which iPhone models will be supported this fall, but the company told TechCrunch it will be iPhone 15 or later.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, said this latest repair program expansion extends the lifespan of products and their components while adding more choice and convenience for customers. says he is excited about it. statement.

Apple has not yet expanded its approval of aftermarket iPhone parts, but the change is significant for repair shops and DIY users who have had to pay high premiums for new iPhone parts.

