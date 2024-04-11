Successful B2B innovation requires cooperation from everyone in the company.





In business, the term “innovation” is often thrown around like a shiny buzzword, suggesting a world of endless possibilities and creative experimentation. But true innovation, especially when approaching innovation in B2B, whether in the form of new business models, products, services, or partnerships, requires more than just brainstorming and ideation. Turning ideas into concrete and profitable results requires a disciplined and strategic approach.

Innovation in B2B comes in many forms. In healthcare, digital innovation is giving medical technology and solution providers new competitive advantages as digital payments and AI take the industry by storm. Digital transformation also opens new doors for his B2B. Companies across industries are making embedded analytics a strategic priority and finding value in B2B innovations that make it a transformation agent for operations, new services, financial efficiency, and more. There are also opinion leaders who emphasize that media strategy is the main battleground of innovation, for B2B to catch up with his B2C and introduce innovative digital marketing strategies.

So what does it really take to create a successful innovation strategy in B2B? Promote unedited, free ideas, regardless of the market or technology in question, yet combine that creativity with rigorous mechanisms. An organizational culture that ensures these ideas are more than just a passing thought is the foundation for a successful innovation mission in B2B companies. . Gerry Mecca, a cutting-edge senior leader in technology and a principal at EKG Group, uses his experience working in technology and his CPG field for over 40 years and consulting with executives to help drive innovation. We will share some of our strategies for achieving our promise. technology strategy.

“I always think of the example of penicillin, where it was invented by chance in a sense, and then it was improved once so that it could be used for military purposes. But the real innovation was when it became a pill that people could take. “Every one of those steps was an innovation,” Mecca said. “None of these steps would have happened unless someone sat down and said, “What can we do? What do you think about this?'' Please raise a little money to make it more than just a piece of paper.”

Article written by Daniel Litwin.

