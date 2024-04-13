Fewer than half of CRAB Park residents remain after cleanup





A week after Vancouver Parks Authority completed clearing the city's only legal homeless encampment, the number of people living there has dwindled.

Board General Manager Steve Jackson told CTV News that 14 residents remained at CRAB Park as of Friday.

Jackson said the city hopes that number continues to decrease.

He said the intention was to taper it off one by one, with the intention of bringing it down to zero over time as people move into housing.

In March, the commission began cleaning up the camp and found conditions in the park's designated evacuation areas to be littered with large amounts of debris, garbage, non-conforming materials, propane tanks, rats, needles, and feces. “

The city said crews removed more than 90,000 kilograms of debris and materials, 20 propane tanks and six generators.

The commission says rangers are currently patrolling the park every few hours to ensure the area is kept clean.

The remaining residents will be given new tents and must store all their belongings within a 10-foot by 10-foot space.

CRAB Park volunteer Chloe Wells said things had been difficult.

Wells told CTV News that some residents were being refused access to additional supplies, such as tarps.

Some residents remain on the hillside outside the designated area where campers were moved during the cleanup.

The ordinance states that people must pack up in the area during the day, but the park board said it is not yet ready to enforce strict enforcement.

“Our rangers are out there every day talking to people about the ordinance and what they need to do to make sure the designated areas don't end up like they were before,” Jackson said. .

This dialogue ideally seeks compliance rather than further action on our part, he continued.

Wells said she feels the city is trying to rush people out of there.

“The way the city is currently approaching this issue is criminalizing people who are facing this problem and not providing them with the services that would make things better,” Wells said. Ta.

They're just making it harder and harder for people to survive,

