Apple Watch Series 10 boasts welcome upgrade, reports complaint





This year, the Apple Watch is reportedly introducing new display technology, which could lead to a much-needed upgrade for any gadget: longer battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9. Will Series 10 have new display technology?

apple

The next Apple Watch, due out this fall, will use a new type of OLED screen called a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistor, according to The Elec. Currently, LTPO is only used in part of the watch's display technology, with the rest using low-temperature polycrystalline silicon, which is not very power efficient. Currently, LTPO is limited to some switching TFTs, the report states.

FORBESiPad 2024 details: Apple appears to have leaked iPad Pro's biggest upgradeWritten by David Phelan

This technology is explained as follows: Using oxide instead of LTPS for the driving TFT means that the oxide is responsible for the TFT that connects directly to the OLED pixel. Oxides have been used in LTPO OLEDs to reduce leakage current, but the role of oxides is increasing in newer LTPO OLEDs.

All of this means that while the display may look the same, the next Watch could have longer battery life. But will it?

That's a good question. Apple has always followed a simple plan when it comes to the Watch's battery life. It's about preserving the approximate battery life. Sure, the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 have much longer battery life, but other models stick to the same 18 hours of use between charges.

More from FORBES AirTag 2024: Apple announces important new features in iPhone update Written by David Phelan

My guess is that this formula will continue, but there's still reason to be excited. That's because if there's more battery life available, Apple would rather spend that energy on new features than on extending overall lifespan.

This means that even with these new features, the Apple Watch Series 10 will likely have similar battery life to the Series 9. It's not yet clear what these features are, but there are rumors that Apple will include blood pressure measurement functionality in the series. Ten.

This is not surprising. This is a key feature of lightweight devices like Samsung's smartwatches and the Swiss-based company's excellent Aktiia bracelet. In that case, it will be interesting to see if it performs the same way as Samsung's devices. Samsung devices require a monthly adjustment in conjunction with a blood pressure cuff.

Or will it be something like the Huawei Watch D, which doesn't require calibration (although it does have an inflatable wristband, which sounds decidedly un-Apple)? More than we have.

More from FORBES Features offered in Google's new wallet update iPhone won't match By David Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/04/13/apple-watch-series-10-to-boast-welcome-upgrade-report-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos