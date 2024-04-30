Expected on May 6 and 7, what is Chinese President Xi Jinping doing in France?





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected on a state visit to France on May 6 and 7. On the agenda for his visit: international crises, including the war in Ukraine, but also for the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Follow the full coverage More than two years of war in Ukraine Xi Jinping is due to land in Paris on the evening of Sunday, May 5, for a two-day state visit, his first to Europe since the Covid-19 pandemic. “The discussions will focus on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation as well as our common actions in the face of global issues, in particular climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries”announced the French presidency. Lin Jian, spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy, estimated for his part that the two leaders will try to “make new contributions to world peace, stability, development and progress”. China, “the international actor which has the most important levers to change Moscow's calculation” During his visit to China in April 2023, Emmanuel Macron called on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” towards Ukraine “and everyone at the negotiating table”. Shortly after, the Chinese president called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the start of the conflict in February 2022. But the diplomatic progress expected by Paris on the Russian-Ukrainian front stopped there. “We must continue to engage China which, objectively, is the international actor with the most important levers to change Moscow’s calculations”of which it remains the main ally, says a French diplomatic source, while recognizing that we should not expect a major turning point overnight. Chinese authorities officially say they are neutral and call for a peace solution, but have never condemned the Russian invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit China in May. Read also Europeans: Raphal Glucksmann targeted by a disinformation campaign from China The Chinese president and his wife Peng Liyuan will be received on May 6 by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in Paris, where a state dinner is planned at the Élysée. On May 7, the two couples will travel to the Hautes-Pyrénées where the French head of state wants to share a more intimate moment with his counterpart. Last year, Xi Jinping received Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou for a tea ceremony at the governor's residence of Guangdong province, where his father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held the post from 1978 to 1981. JF with AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tf1info.fr/international/visite-d-etat-attendu-les-6-et-7-mai-2024-a-paris-et-dans-les-hautes-pyrenees-que-vient-faire-le-president-chinois-xi-jinping-en-france-emmanuel-macron-2297700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos