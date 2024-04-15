Mayor Adams' Halfway Locker NYC Program Gives Taxpayer Resources to For-Profit Companies





Another week, another pilot program. Mayor Adams debuted Locker New York City last week, allowing New Yorkers to pick up parcels at his seven sidewalk locations.

However, like the previous pilot on e-bike charging for food delivery workers, this is less a technology-driven innovation than a public subsidy for private benefit.

The mayor on Wednesday echoed the universal concerns of New Yorkers. “Once your luggage is dropped off at your home, it will be taken away.'' You gotta love New York, he said, adding that people find their packages stolen many times.

I don't think the mayor would want to raise the issue of mass theft.

Almost a year ago, while teasing this locker program, the city even announced that 90,000 packages are stolen or permanently lost every day.

However, police report just 440 cases of grand theft and petty theft each day.

In fact, if the actual number is 200 times that, including semi-secure apartments with locked front doors, then New York faces a crime crisis of epic proportions that cannot be solved by contraptions. .

Nevertheless, we were getting technological tricks. The city has teamed up with startup GoLocker to install his seven LockerNYC locations on public sidewalks in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Residents can sign up for a shared locker online, send packages directly there, and receive them free of charge within 24 hours.

And as City Hall reliably told reporters, the city is not paying for the pilot.

“There is no cost. This is a free demonstration agreement with GoLocker,” said Dinés Mendez, head of the Department of Transportation's Freight Mobility Bureau.

In a sense. The public sidewalk is a public space, and it's already cluttered with all sorts of nonsense, including a LinkNYC kiosk, a parked delivery e-bike, and four increasingly large trash cans.

Now we are ceding public space to private commerce, even though private commerce is already dealing with the problem.

Amazon, the national package delivery giant, offers free pick-up and drop-off locations at Whole Foods and other locations, including lockers at 7-Eleven stores.

UPS and FedEx allow delivery to their hard-to-find retail stores.

Unless private e-commerce companies are solving the problem, why should cities support for-profit industries by providing them with free public space?

Amazon competes with local retailers who must rent their own stores and pay high property taxes through the rent.

As of February, New York remained short of 44,700 retail jobs, or 13% compared to 2019. Nationally, all lost retail jobs have been recovered.

It's the same issue as Adams' pilot, which opened Feb. 29, to provide e-bike couriers with public sidewalk and street space to charge and swap e-bike batteries.

Food delivery is a for-profit business, controlled by giant global apps like Uber Eats.

Corporations, not New York City taxpayers, should provide all the infrastructure and equipment employees need to do their jobs.

And GoLocker offers more security than the NYPD.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said they are working with local New York City police departments to improve safety at each location.

But why should these lockers receive more protection from the NYPD than other locations storing private property?

Additionally, the mayor and his staff used the word free four separate times during Wednesday's press conference, but there's another catch.

Yes, GoLocker provides free services when you sign up for the city program on the GoLocker website.

However, we also offer a selection of two premium services. If you want him to receive the package 24 hours instead of 72 hours, you can pay $5 per delivery, or $20 per month.

Adams didn't mention these non-free options last week, but essentially the city provides free public space and free advertising with sign-up links to businesses that charge for that space. This means that

This is an Adams pattern. Announce pilots that are free or inexpensive to city governments and that are not large or important enough to receive widespread oversight.

He's doing it here with GoLocker, his NYPD recently did it with a new barnacle windshield boot to immobilize vehicles with unpaid tickets, and His DOT highlighted three small private companies in its e-bike charging program.

It's not just an advertisement. These companies will be able to say to other customers and investors, “That was great! The New York City government is using us!”

City councils should ask what process businesses go through to get this free advertising and approval.

Nicole Gelinas is a contributing editor for Manhattan Institutes City Journal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/04/14/opinion/mayor-adams-half-baked-lockernyc-program-gives-for-profit-companies-taxpayer-resources/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos