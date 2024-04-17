MTN and Huawei open technology innovation lab in Joburg





MTN and Huawei held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Technology Innovation Lab.

MTN Group has partnered with Huawei to officially open a technology innovation lab at the telco's headquarters in Johannesburg.

The companies said in a statement that this marks continued collaboration progress across diverse digital fields.

First announced when both parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the 2024 Mobile World Congress, the lab aims to further deepen collaboration and accelerate digital transformation and sustainable development across Africa. they point out.

According to the companies, the Technology Innovation Lab is poised to become a catalyst for digital progress in Africa. They said fostering cross-regional collaboration will stimulate Africa's digital ecosystem and facilitate the rapid development, deployment and adoption of cutting-edge and innovative solutions.

The company said the institute will play a key role in MTN's evolution, moving beyond the role of a traditional telco to become a comprehensive technology services provider.

Research and development within the lab will focus on key areas such as 5G and 5G-A technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, fiber optics, automation, and digital financial services.

During the launch event's facility tour, visitors were shown several technology use cases spanning networking, fintech, information technology, and security.

said Ralph Mupita, President and CEO of MTN Group. “This lab further demonstrates our commitment to developing relevant, sustainable and innovative solutions specifically designed for the African context, and is a product of African-born, African-made solutions. It means making strategic investments in Africa's future.

It will foster the growth of the digital economy, foster innovation, and create long-term opportunities to empower communities and drive development on the continent.

MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Mazen Murou emphasized during the event: The Technology Innovation Lab is more than just a technology hub. It is a platform for collaboration and demonstrates our technology capabilities, born from the continuous investments MTN has made over the past 30 years.

This is a space where the best minds can come together, share ideas, and push the boundaries of what's possible. By working closely together, we can leverage each other's strengths and the collective talent of Africa's innovators to create life-changing solutions. It is this collaborative spirit that will unlock the lab's true potential.

Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Solutions, said: “We look forward to working with MTN to develop leading products and solutions for the African market, and together we will explore new business models that will move the industry forward.” We believe in accelerating the development of the digital economy and building a richer and more sustainable African continent.

The Technology Innovation Lab will serve as a hub for experimentation, demonstrations and skill-building, the companies said. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and resources designed to support cutting-edge research and development initiatives.

The lab is open to MTNers, partners and other interested parties on a pre-booked basis for access to the facility, they concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itweb.co.za/article/mtn-huawei-open-tech-innovation-lab-in-joburg/LPwQ5MlbEzmvNgkj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos