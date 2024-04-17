Google Maps EV charging update includes AI-powered station information





Enlarge / EV charger status will appear on Google Maps.

Google

Google Maps is becoming more electric-car friendly. A few years ago they added the option to select different powertrain types when calculating root gas, hybrid, electric, etc. Routes with fewer hills and less energy are helpful for electric cars, but what an EV driver in unfamiliar terrain really wants to know is mainly a charger. Where is the charger, how fast is it, and does it work? Soon, that important information will be available to Google Maps users through a new update.

Live charger status is typically available from the EV's built-in in-vehicle navigation system. Even better, these native navigation systems constantly communicate with the powertrain, so you know the current state of battery charge and how much charge to expect when you arrive. Adding real-time status to your chargers will show you how many are working and how much is available. It's not hard to see why many EV drivers stick with built-in systems.

But for some EVs, that built-in system is Google Maps, including EVs from Ford, Honda, General Motors, Volvo, Polestar, and even Porsche. Google says these devices will be the first to receive the update, which will be rolled out globally in the coming months. After connected cars comes smartphones.

advertisement

A new API allows Google Maps to query your car's charging status so it can calculate your range upon arrival. It also provides an “AI-powered summary” based on user reviews and provides precise directions to public chargers (which can be difficult to find in multi-storey car parks). This may sound a little familiar, and there's a reason why. Last month, Waze (owned by Google) announced similar real-time charger data and better EV-specific route planning.

AI aggregates user reviews. Let's hope they don't hallucinate.

Google

Long drives in an EV may require multiple stops.

Google

Rate your charging experience here.

Google

Will Amtrak appear in Google Travel Search?

Google

Don't be silly, driving takes more time. Take the subway!

Google

Additionally, Google is now adding a filter for its search engine to select hotels that offer EV charging to its travel searches, which could make planning an EV road trip a little less stressful.

Some other Google Maps users may notice that the app suggests low-carbon routes, such as walking or public transit, when transit times are close. According to Google, the feature will currently be rolled out in 15 cities around the world “including Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​London, Montreal, Paris, Rome, and Sydney,” and one screenshot provided shows Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. It shows the train time. This suggests it should work in some places here in the US.

