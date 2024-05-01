Google Pixel 8A leak reveals starting price of $499, larger battery





Google's Pixel 8A appears to be one step closer to retaining last year's low-cost smartphone crown. Despite upgrades like a larger battery, the Pixel 8A will start at $499, the same price as last year's Pixel 7A, according to a new report Tuesday.

The leak comes from popular online talent OnLeaks and was published on Smartprix, stating that rumors about an expected price increase for the entry-level Pixel 8A were false. Instead, Google will offer the Pixel 8A with 128GB of storage for $499, and will charge $559 for the 256GB model, the report said. Each smartphone will have a 4,500 mAh battery, which is slightly larger than his 4,385 mAh in last year's Pixel 7A.

A Google representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The latest leaks give us a closer look at what the Pixel 8A will look like when it launches in time for Google's I/O developer conference in May. Google's A-series smartphones are praised for their value, but they have slightly lower specs than his more expensive flagship Pixel smartphones, which are typically released in the fall.

Last year's Pixel 7A was considered one of the best budget smartphones by CNET reviewers when it launched last summer, and the $699 Pixel 8 was praised for its AI-enhanced photo editing features. The Pixel 8A is expected to offer similar features, but at a popular price of $499.

Many of the other features of the Pixel 8A are expected to be similar to its more expensive peers, including a similar processing chip and a slightly smaller screen. Last year's Pixel 7A had better camera specs than the Pixel 7, but when CNET's Lisa Eadicicco tested them, she “could hardly tell the difference.”

However, the Pixel 8A's most attractive feature may be its promised support period. When Google launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro last year, it promised seven years of software and security updates. This is nearly double the four years that other competing low-cost smartphones typically receive.

