Improved transparency, security and policy





When Lens was introduced in 2015, augmented reality (AR) technology brought magic before our eyes and revolutionized what we thought was possible. Today, we've come to expect this kind of technology in our everyday camera experiences, with an average of over 300 million Snapchatters using AR every day.

Now, recent advances in AI are opening up endless, breathtaking possibilities and once again overhauling what we thought was possible.

There are already many exciting ways for Snapchatters to express themselves using AI. For example, create your own generative AI chat wallpaper to customize the look of your conversations with friends, transform yourself in imaginative ways with AI-powered lenses, and understand the world through conversations with My AI. Masu. We are excited about the potential of this technology to help our community continue to unleash their creativity and imagination.

AI transparency

We believe Snapchatters should be informed about the types of technology they're using, whether they're creating fun visuals or learning through text-based conversations with My AI. I am.

Use contextual icons, symbols, and labels within your app to provide contextual transparency when Snapchatters interact with features powered by AI technology. For example, when a Snapchatter shares an AI-generated Dreams image, the recipient will see a context card with more information. Other features, such as an enhancement tool that leverages AI to make your snaps look even more zoomed out, are distinguished as AI features with a glowing icon of the Snapchatter creating the snap.

We also take great care to scrutinize all political ads through a rigorous human review process, including thorough checks for misleading uses of content, including the creation of deceptive images and content by AI. I'm paying attention.

We will soon be adding watermarks to AI-generated images. Appears in images created with the Snaps generation AI tool when you export or save the image to your camera roll. Recipients of AI-generated images created on Snapchat may see a small ghost logo with the widely known glowing icon next to it. Adding these watermarks tells viewers that the image was created by the AI ​​on her Snapchat.

Standardized safety testing and protocols

We take seriously our responsibility to design products and experiences that prioritize privacy, safety, and age-appropriateness. Like all of our products, our AI-powered features are always subject to rigorous reviews to ensure they comply with our safety and privacy principles, and through learning over time. , developed additional safeguards.

red team

AI red teaming is an increasingly common tactic used to test and identify potential flaws in AI models and AI-enabled features, and implement solutions that improve the safety and consistency of AI output. It has become.

We were early adopters of new AI red teaming methods for generative image models and have partnered with HackerOne for over 2,500 hours of work to test the effectiveness of our rigorous safety measures.

Safety filtering and consistent labeling

As we expanded the Generative AI-enabled experiences available on Snapchat, we also established responsible governance principles and improved safety mitigations.

We created a safety review process to detect and remove potentially problematic prompts early in the development of our team-styled AI Lens experiences. All AI lenses that generate images from prompts go through this process before they are completed and made available to the community.

comprehensive test

We want Snapchatters from all walks of life to have fair access and expectations when using all the features in our app, especially our AI-powered experiences.

With this in mind, we implemented additional tests to minimize potentially biased AI results.

Continued commitment to AI literacy

We believe in the tremendous potential of AI technology to improve communities' ability to express themselves and connect with each other, and we are committed to continually improving these safety and transparency protocols.

Although all of our AI tools, both text-based and visual, are designed to avoid creating inaccurate, harmful, or misleading content, mistakes may still occur. Snapchatters can report content and we appreciate this feedback.

Finally, as part of our continued effort to help the community better understand these tools, we've posted additional information and resources on our support site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://values.snap.com/news/ai-on-snapchat-improved-transparency-safety-policy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos