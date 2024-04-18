Defense Innovation Board to Hold Spring 2024 Meeting > U.S. Department of Defense > Release





The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) held its spring board meeting virtually on April 17, 2024. At 12:30 p.m. ET, Dr. Marina Theodotou, DIB Executive Director and Designated Federal Officer, declared the meeting open. DIB Chair Mike Bloomberg and board members discussed the status of two ongoing studies and heard from four invited guest speakers:

The Allies and Partners Study examines how the Department of Defense innovates with treaty allies and strategic partners. DIB has worked with a variety of Department of Defense insiders, allies and partners, and industry experts. Potential focus areas include DoD leadership in international engagement, capability integration, technology and resource sharing, joint investment in cutting-edge capabilities, export controls, and fostering a culture of trust with like-minded nations. .

The Incentives for Technology Adoption study evaluates existing DoD incentive structures to identify gaps and inconsistencies in enabling the calculated risk-taking required for innovation. This research builds on key efforts such as Replicator, Rapid Defense Experimental Reserve (RDER), and Accelerated Acquisition and Deployment of Innovative Technologies (APFIT).

To inform the Allied and Partner Nation investigation, the Board heard from Sander Oude Hengel, Attaché for Defense Cooperation at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United States and Chair of the Defense Memorandum Adjunct Group. . Mr. Hengel outlined the functions of the Memorandum of Understanding and key challenges to promoting mutual defense equipment cooperation and defense trade with U.S. industry. The board also heard from Chief Petty Officer Ron Larch, senior noncommissioned officer, U.S. Space Command, Space Systems Command, Intelligence Directorate. Chief Sergeant Major Lerch discussed efforts to collaborate with international partners on defense technology and information security, the importance of clearly defined standards, and the challenges of sharing information with allies and partners.

To address the incentive study, the board heard from Col. Kristin Sailing, director of innovation for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. Colonel Sailing discussed innovative organizational training ideas, approaches and methods, and how to synchronize strategy and policy in talent analysis and talent management. Finally, the Board heard from U.S. Army (Ret.) Gen. Paul Nakasone, who served as Commander of U.S. Cyber ​​Command from 2018 to 2024. Gen. Nakasone discussed how to transition large organizations to ensure mission readiness amid changing information security and emerging technology threats. environment.

Board members plan to present final recommendations for both studies at their next in-person public meeting in July 2024.

DIB provides the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and other senior leaders with innovative tools to meet future challenges and leverage strengths across the public and private sectors to advance national and economic security. We offer independent advice and recommendations on how to take advantage of it.

Additional information about DIB can be found on its website.

