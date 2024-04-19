We were making fun of Fool's Gold. Now, it may energize our future.





Lithium is steadily becoming the most important element for the future, as it's used in smartphones, laptops, electric cars, and even at the heart of future technologies like nuclear fusion reactors. But extracting lithium is costly, both economically and environmentally, and a new study suggests that pyrite (also known as fool's gold) may be a potential source of lithium. That's big news. Although this interaction between pyrite and lithium is not well understood, it is possible that past and present oil and gas operations may paradoxically be a source of the very minerals intended to replace greenhouse gas-emitting fuels. It may mean that there is a gender.

Lithium is one of the most important elements on the periodic table. Because this material is lightweight and easily gains and loses ions, it is at the heart of the batteries that power just about everything in the world of technology.

But lithium's importance goes beyond the iPhone. Lithium-6, a soft metal isotope, is essential for breeding tritium, the hydrogen isotope at the heart of nuclear fusion. For these reasons, plus the rapid growth of the EV revolution and the dire need for green energy battery storage, the U.S. government has deemed lithium (also known as white gold) a critical mineral.

In other words, the world runs on lithium.

Related article

But while lithium has amazing benefits, it also has some major drawbacks. First, their highly reactive nature means that most lithium-ion batteries are essentially nothing more than controlled bombs in long lines at airport security checkpoints. It is also not easy to extract, as it is often trapped in igneous rocks or salt water.

The world is seeking more lithium sources, and new research from West Virginia University's Isotopic and Biogeochemical Characterization of Geological Materials (IsoBioGeM) Laboratory recently revealed an unprecedented source of this precious mineral, pyrite. We have discovered another type of gold that could be. Or known by its more derogatory nickname, “Fool's Gold.”

Scientists made a surprising discovery after analyzing 15 sedimentary rock samples from the Appalachian Basin dating back to the mid-Devonian period, about 400 million years ago. The lithium source was found in the pyrite minerals of the shale. This means that organic-rich shales may contain higher concentrations of lithium than previously thought, due to a little-known interaction between lithium and pyrite. The scientists presented their findings on Monday at the 2024 EGU General Assembly.

Related article

These initial findings suggest that pyrite, combined with organic matter, may play a previously unrecognized role in Li distribution in organic-rich shales, the study summarizes. It is written inThe geochemical processes that can cause pyrite-associated Li enrichment are not well understood.[but] Using material from previous industrial operations (e.g. mine tailings or drilling shavings) as a source of additional Li may be attractive as it generates little or no new waste. .

While discovering new potential sources of lithium is certainly exciting, this particular method is also a very environmentally friendly option. Starting up a new lithium mine takes significant time, money, and environmental degradation, so extracting lithium from past and present oil and gas operations could make the transition away from the very greenhouse gas-producing fossil fuels easier. There is a possibility that it will happen. That's because industrial mining operations, especially mine tailings and drill chips, can contain residual lithium deposits in the pyrite minerals left behind in the shale.

Pyrite, humiliated for centuries, is now ready to accept your apology.

Darren lives in Portland and has a cat. She writes/edits about science fiction and how the world works. If you look hard enough, you can find his previous articles on Gizmodo and Paste.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/environment/a60513631/fools-gold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos