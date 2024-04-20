'Update now' warning issued to 2 billion Google Chrome users





If you're one of the billions of users of Google Chrome, we've issued two separate warnings that you should take seriously…

New warning issued for billions of Chrome users

Jaap Ariens/Nulfoto

The first of these warnings affects Chrome desktop users on Windows and Mac. Google has just confirmed a security update that includes at least three high-severity fixes for the types of vulnerabilities that have been exploited in the past.

Two of the three vulnerabilities are related to Chrome's JavaScript and WebAssembley engines and could allow a remote attacker to exploit object corruption via a crafted HTML page. Again, there is no indication yet that it will be exploited in the wild, but the information is public and subject to change.

Another fix is ​​for the use-after-free issue. This means that an attacker may be able to use latent pointers to route to memory after it is freed, but there is a risk that the platform or device may become unstable and introduce other vulnerabilities. there is.

Google will not publicly disclose details of the security issue at this early stage until the majority of users have been patched. Still, details may not be made public if the malicious software is widely deployed on other systems.

The benefit for users is, as always, to update as soon as possible. Details are being withheld, but even if details are sparse, if a vulnerability is identified, it could be exploited by taking advantage of the fact that many users are not updating their software quickly enough. There is a risk of sexual

The second warning is very different and affects Android users. Another rogue Chrome analog has been caught in the wild. Posing as Google Chrome, this Trojan exploits the popularity and trust associated with Chrome to trick users into downloading and installing Chrome. The team at G Data says the software is being promoted through email and messaging platforms.

This is not available on the official Play Store. Users are directed to other sites or downloads. Already this year, we've seen examples of something similar to Chrome being used to push malicious apps. This example mimics the Chrome icon and is almost indistinguishable from the actual app, except for the black outline of the logo.

New malware tricks users into granting privileges

G data

The malware, called Mamontis, is designed to steal information from users by tricking them into providing contact and credit card details, assuming they have received a prize that needs to be recovered.

This particular campaign appears to be targeting users in Russia, but the warning applies to all users. Don't install apps from random third-party stores. Don't give permissions to apps like SMS or phone dialers unless the app logically needs it and the app itself comes from a highly trusted source.

Google Play Protect protects you from such counterfeit products, even if they are installed from sources other than the proprietary Play Store. You need to make sure it is enabled. But even so, you can't rely on this in lieu of taking prudent steps to protect your devices and data from malicious attackers.

Here are five golden rules to follow.

Use official app stores, avoid third-party stores, and don't change your device's security settings to allow apps to load. Check the developer in the app description. Do you have a favorite? Then check the reviews to see if they are genuine or fake. Don't give permissions to apps you don't need. Flashlights and stargazing apps don't require access to your contacts or phone. Also, never grant accessibility permissions that facilitate device control unless necessary. Never click on links in emails or messages that directly download apps or updates. Always use the app store for installations and updates. Don't install apps that link to established apps like WhatsApp unless you know for a fact that they are legitimate reviews or online posts.

