Google Pixel 9 Pro leak confirms iPhone clone design





Folks, it looks like the early leaks were true. New hands-on photos of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro have been released, giving us the first glimpse of his iPhone-like design in what appears to be a complete revamp and all-new look for Google's flagship device. Here are some real photos, let's take a closer look.

These hands-on photos from Rozetked (thanks to an anonymous source) showcase the Pixel 9 Pro from different angles. This phone is rumored to be the middle child of the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup. And yes, early renders back in January showed the big change being a new protruding camera bar design on the back. In the photo, you can clearly see what appears to be his three cameras, the LED flash, and the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor.

Taking a closer look at the device, the Pixel 9 Pro appears to feature a glossy metal frame and a contrasting matte back. It has all the usual features, including a USB-C port, speaker grill, microphone, and SIM tray. On the right side you'll find the power and volume controls, and notice the mmWave 5G antenna nestled in the top frame.

As a bonus, one of these photos divulges some trivia about the interior. The bootloader screen shows 128 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. This is a solid upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM.

So, how do I feel about this new design?

To be honest, I wasn't sold on the new look at first, but the design is eerily similar to the boring iPhone designs Apple has been using lately, and the Pixel designs Google has been using in the past. I completely agree with Robbie that it is an unnecessary departure from the language. Build from scratch. But these photos? It's coming close. It has that signature Pixel vibe with its camera bar, yet stands out. I'm going to hold off on making a final decision until I get a final verdict, but for now I'm feeling cautiously optimistic and curious.

We'll probably have to wait until Google's final hardware announcement in October, but Google might release a teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro at Google I/O 2024 in a few months. Until then, I'm sure the hype won't be losing any momentum anytime soon. Fasten your seatbelts, because there will be more information leaks in the future.

Let us know what you think about these leaks in the comments section. Do you like the new design or are you still on the fence?

