Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told staff he doesn't want any more political discussions in his office.





In a world that is increasingly divisive on sociopolitical issues, saying something you think is wrong about gender identity or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can make you a victim of cancel culture and get you fired from your job. .

Now, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has weighed in on the debate over the relative value of political expression and workplace coexistence by ordering employees to leave their political opinions at home. There is.

A day after he fired 28 employees for taking part in a sit-in protest against the tech giant's cloud contract with Israel, Pichai told employees that the office is a place to fight over disruptive issues and discuss politics. Not so, the company warned in a blog post.

Mr. Pichai did not specifically mention the protests or the Israel-Hamas war, but said that the $1.92 trillion company is a business and that he does not want to disrupt his co-workers, make them feel unsafe, or take the company personally. We concluded that this is not a place where people would try to take advantage of others. platform.

We have an obligation to be an objective and trusted information provider serving all users around the world, Pichai continued.

When we approach our work, our goal is to organize the world's information and make it accessible and useful to people around the world. It takes precedence over everything else, and we expect our actions to be focused on reflecting that.

Fortune has reached out to Google for comment.

Googlers speak out against genocide

Last week, employees at Google's offices in New York City, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, Calif., staged a nearly 10-hour sit-in to protest the company's involvement in Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion Israeli government cloud contract. Ta.

Some staff were seen occupying the office of Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian, wearing T-shirts with the slogan Googlers Against Genocide.

In the aftermath, Google's head of security, Chris Rakow, said in an internal memo that his colleagues felt threatened by the protests, and then warned those who try to violate company policies in the future to think again. did.

Rakow warned that the company will continue to apply long-standing policies to take action against disruptive behavior, up to and including termination.

Of the 28 disruptive employees fired by Google, nine who refused to quit and were arrested belong to No Tech For Aparttheid, which has criticized Google's response to the Israeli-Hamas war.

Sundar Pichai and Thomas Kurian are profiteering from genocide, the group leading the protests said in a press release.

I wonder how, thanks to their technology, they can sleep at night despite the fact that 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, missing, or injured in Israel's massacres over the past six months. we don't understand.

Changing engineer culture

Tech companies have long been known for progressive corporate cultures that welcome napping and abortion benefits.

Pichai also said in the memo that Google has enjoyed a vibrant and open culture of discussion, which has allowed it to build great products and turn great ideas into action. .

But what was once a driver of innovation is now a source of significant tension across many companies.

Thanks to social media, agreeing to disagree is no longer fashionable, and employees fear being canceled or labeled snowflakes across the board because of it.

That's why bosses are increasingly banning political talk in the office altogether.

In 2020, Silicon Valley-based cryptocurrency company Coinbase announced that it would no longer allow discussion of politics or social issues in the workplace, and that staff who didn't like it would be free to leave.

Meanwhile, when Meta introduced its Community Engagement Expectations (CEE) policy at the end of 2022, it took all controversial topics, including gun rights and vaccines, off the office table.

Although this comes with the tradeoff of not allowing any kind of expression in the workplace, we believe this is the right thing to do for the long-term health of our internal community. The time was written in an internal memo seen by Fortune.

