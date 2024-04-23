



Introducing the Society 5.0 Summit: The Future of Integrated Technology and Innovation

Building on the tradition of the IoT North Conference, let us introduce the Society 5.0 Summit and celebrate transformative change. The IoT North Conference has served as a pivotal gathering for IoT experts and industry leaders, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and innovation. The evolution to the Society 5.0 Summit marks a significant expansion from the original mission of delving into IoT to embrace a broader range of cutting-edge technologies. The Society 5.0 Summit, to be held at his BMO Center in Calgary on February 26-27, 2025, will bring together the technology ecosystem and executives to discuss artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, quantum computing, IoT, and advanced digital transformation. All this is done in the context of revolutionizing go-to-market and expansion strategies. Participants will explore business opportunities, enhance deal flow analysis, and network with national and international business leaders.

As businesses expand into the future, significant incremental changes in technology will be required to increase market share, and industry leaders are relying on technology ecosystems to enable digital transformation. Can't connect easily. The Society 5.0 Summit is designed to bridge this gap. We're committed to revolutionizing the technology and business landscape by empowering C-level leaders, whether they're in the technology business or not, to leverage advanced technology in their work.

Join the Society 5.0 Summit

This summit is more than just an event. This is a step into a new era in the integration of technology and business and provides a unique platform for sorting his leadership, networking and strategic insights. Executives and experts will attend to experience two days of extensive networking and a rich program, including four main panels and 12 industry roundtables.

To celebrate the launch of the Society 5.0 Summit, exhibition and main stage passes are now available for purchase from the official event website, with 50% off tickets available for a limited time until June 15, 2024.

Exhibition pass includes:

4 Main Stage Panels Choose from 12 Industry Round Tables Opening Night Reception Official Events 1-on-1 meetings through the app Networking around the venue Events and partner discounts Catering Lunch and snacks, hot drinks bar

For more information and to join us on this transformation journey, please visit www.societyfive0.com or send us an email.

About Society 5.0

Society 5.0 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revolutionizing the world of technology and business. Through initiatives such as Society 5.0 summits, industry roundtables, micro-credential courses, and consulting services, we help C-suite leaders integrate advanced technology into their businesses and foster a culture of innovation and strategic growth.

Become a member of Society 5.0

Society 5.0 extends beyond the Summit to include year-round programs and services dedicated to building a vibrant community of leaders who want to expand their impact in the marketplace, with membership-based The model is brought to the community. Members enjoy discounts and exclusive annual programs, including industry roundtables, micro-certificate courses on important topics, and implementation services designed to facilitate the seamless integration of AI and other emerging technologies into your business. Masu. The Summit is open to all members, non-members, and prospective members.

Contact: Brenda Beckedorff Chief Executive Officer [email protected] www.societyfive0.com 403 463 1946

