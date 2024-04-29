How entrepreneurs can grow their businesses using Google's Gemini





This year, National Small Business Week celebrated small business owners leveraging emerging technologies such as generative AI. Cece Meadows, founder and CEO of Prados Beauty, first turned to Google to learn how to grow her brand using digital tools. Currently, she uses her Gemini to save time in daily tasks and brainstorm ideas to grow her business.

Cece started Prados Beauty out of her daughter's daycare in 2019, then relocated to Las Cruces, New Mexico with her husband, Daniel, a major in the U.S. Army. When she started using her Google Ads in 2020, Cece said her ad spend was recouped within two months, her web traffic increased by 500% year over year, and her sales increased by 500%. I noticed an increase of 700%. Cece says she “realized the importance of running Google Ads every day.”

A few years later, Cece attended a Grow with Google event, where she first learned about AI tools, specifically Gemini. I thought this could be of great help to my business, he says. Currently, she uses Gemini to write social media posts, brainstorm packaging ideas, and learn about aspects of brand building. She says that what would take her all day or two, I can do in an hour. It's very helpful to me and my business.

Like Cece, small business owners can benefit from AI training and resources like Google AI Essentials, a self-paced course designed to help people in a variety of roles and industries learn AI skills and increase productivity. are available. Starting April 30th, he will also be able to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, which runs through May 1st. Grow with Google hosts AI webinars and virtual booths with resources to help small businesses connect with customers, sell products online, and more.

