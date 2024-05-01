Google's $1 billion investment expands Hawaii's high-speed internet infrastructure





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Hawaii has secured a major investment to boost high-speed internet across the state.

Google has announced a $1 billion project to build three undersea cables that are expected to make the state a major digital hub in the Pacific.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said these are not just upgrades to old systems. These are brand new undersea cables and are essential to helping connect Hawaii to the rest of the world.

Luke has been a champion of Hawaii's high-speed internet expansion for years, and two of Hawaii's three current cables are nearing the end of their operational lifespan.

Google is currently funding the development of three new lines connecting Hawaii to Japan, the mainland United States, Fiji, Australia, and Guam.

Benji Robinson, Google's director of Asia Pacific network planning and acquisitions, said cable is the backbone of the Internet.

Human connections today depend on them more than any other type of infrastructure, and Hawaii should be proud to be the epicenter of that connection.

Roughly around the circumference of a garden hose and laid several miles below sea level, a trans-Pacific line would extend reach, increase resiliency and improve reliability.

Hawaii will also receive $320 million in federal funding for internet infrastructure upgrades and digital equity initiatives.

Robinson said there are still many places in the world, particularly in the Pacific region, where the internet is not robust enough to allow this type of communication. The Pacific Connect Initiative aims to significantly reduce the digital divide in the Pacific.

Installation could be completed as early as 2026.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2024/05/01/1b-google-investment-will-expand-hawaiis-high-speed-internet-infrastructure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos