World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Darkheart Update: Everything You Want to Know

In preparation for the upcoming expansion, The War Within, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight concludes with the Dark Heart content update. The update sets the stage for what's to come, starting with the summoning of Archmage Khadgar to investigate the Harbinger and Darkheart Relics, Dexerto's report says. Storyline This update introduces new story elements focused on the Harbinger and Darkheart Relics. Players are summoned to Dalaran by the archmage Khadgar and delve deeper into this mystical story. Heritage Armor Draenei and Troll players can now unlock Heritage Armor. Draenei players will need to search for a magically sealed parcel for the An Artificers Appeal quest, while trolls can begin the Return to the Echo Isles quest by talking to Ziguma in Orgrimmar. Patch Notes For his Tyran character he has six new hair colors available. Improved to make Hunter pet stable management and organization easier. Increased drop rate of oozing Necrolei eggs. All Dragonflight quests are now available to max level players. New quests such as “Be Yourself Celebration” and “Sins of the Sister” have been added and offer engaging stories for players to explore. The out-of-the-box group finder has received several improvements to make managing and filtering groups easier. User Interface and Accessibility Improvements This update includes various user interface and accessibility improvements, including: Ready-made group finder. Improved tooltip information for group leaders and applicants. Improved tracking of recipes in the crafting order window. Added option to Auction House filter to only display current expansion items. Map filter. Streamlined help tips tutorial for new characters. Mount tooltips now display mount category (ground, aquatic, flying, or dragonriding). Frequently Asked Questions What is the focus of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Dark Heart content update? Update begins The upcoming story centers around Harbinger and the investigation of a powerful relic known as the Dark Heart. How can Draenei and Troll players unlock Heritage Armor? Draenei players level 50 and above must track down a magically sealed parcel for the “An Artificers Appeal” quest . Meanwhile, Trolls can begin their quest to the Echo Islands by talking to Zigma in Orgrimmar.

