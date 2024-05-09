How to watch Google's I/O 2024 keynote





It's that time of year again. Google's annual I/O keynote is coming up. This event will be packed with the latest information and announcements. We cover all the news that happens. You can stream the entire event below. His keynote will begin at 1pm ET on May 14th, and the stream will be available on his YouTube and corporate hub pages.

The rumor mill has been working overtime in terms of what will happen. There are multiple reports that this event is mainly focused on the Android 15 mobile operating system, but this is because I/O is primarily an event for developers and the beta version is already live. It seems obvious.

So let's talk about what you can expect from the Android 15 beta and full release. The beta includes updated privacy sandbox features, partial screen sharing to record specific apps or windows instead of the entire screen, and system-level app archiving to free up space. We've also improved satellite connectivity, added in-app camera controls, and added new power efficiency modes.

It's very likely that Google will make a surprise announcement for Android 15, even though the beta version already exists. The company has confirmed that satellite messaging is coming to Android, so perhaps that will be part of this event as well. Rumor has it that Android 15 will feature a redesigned status bar that will make it easier to monitor battery health.

Android 15 isn't the only thing Google will discuss during the event. You've probably heard that little acronym called AI, and the company is going all in. There's no doubt that Google will take quite a while to announce updates to Gemini AI. Gemini AI could eventually replace the assistant completely.

Back in December, it was reported that Google was developing an AI assistant called Pixie as a feature exclusively for Pixel devices. The branding is certainly on point. We'll likely hear more about it as it could debut on the Pixel 9 later this year.

Google's most popular products, including Search, Chrome, G Suite, and Maps, may also be redesigned around AI. We might get an update on what the company plans on third-party cookies, and maybe even throw AI into the equation.

What not to expect? I/O is more software than hardware, so don't expect Pixel 9 or the revamped Pixel Fold at this event. We'll probably get more details on those releases in the fall. But rules were made to be broken. With the announcement of the Pixel Fold at I/O last year, the line between hardware and software may be blurring. Well, you'll find out soon enough.

