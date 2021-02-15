Drorbin replaces Aharon Aharon as Israeli Innovation Chief





The Israeli Innovation Authority is responsible for formulating national technology policies and fostering a startup ecosystem, and has appointed Drorbin as the new CEO to replace the retiring Ahalon Ahalon.

Officials said in a statement Monday that Bin would take office in the near future.

Bin, 54, has been President and CEO of RAD Data Communications, a global telecommunications network solutions company with hundreds of employees, since 2012. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company has a manufacturing center in Jerusalem, a development center in Beersheva, and dozens of corporate branches worldwide.

Get Startup Israeli Daily Startups by Email and Don’t Miss Top Stories Free Sign Up

Bin has also held various positions at telecommunications software company Comverse Technology and has been a venture partner with Israeli VC fund Carmel Ventures.

Bin holds two bachelor’s degrees from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. One is Systems Information Engineering, the other is Industrial Management, and the other is an MBA from Tel Aviv University.

Israel’s technology sector accounts for almost 15% of GDP and almost 50% of industrial production and plays a vital role in the country’s economy. The role of the Israeli Innovation Authority is to manage and grow this ecosystem and provide grants and incentives to fledgling high-risk ideas and entrepreneurs. The aim is to tailor the incentive program to the changing needs of the market by fostering entrepreneurs, businesses and manufacturing processes and incentivizing academic research teams seeking to commercialize their discoveries.

Authorities also encourage international companies to work with local companies, help Israeli companies enter new international markets, and strive to innovate traditional old-fashioned industries.

The agency’s budget totaled 2.25 billion NIS ($ 649 million) in 2020, subsidizing approximately 1,600 innovation projects in all technical areas at all stages of product development.

Aharon, the retired CEO of the authorities, said he would hold the position for about four years and resign in August to explore new challenges.

You are serious Thank you!

I’m really happy to read the X Times of Israel article last month.

That’s why we get to work every day-to provide discerning readers like you with the must-read coverage of the Israeli and Jewish world.

Now, I have a request. Unlike other media outlets, we do not have paywalls. However, the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite readers who have become important to The Times of Israel to support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For just $ 6 a month, you can support quality journalism while enjoying the Times of Israel ad-free and accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member?Sign in and hide this

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos