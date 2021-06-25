A local structural engineer discusses what led to the collapse of a building in Florida





Sacramento, CA (KTXL) – The fatal building collapse Thursday in Florida caught the attention of several local structural engineers.

“This is actually something we see all the time in an earthquake,” said Dr. Kate Miyamoto, CEO of Miyamoto International Inc.

“I mean, I’ve seen hundreds of them the same way, you know?” He completed.

Dr. Miyamoto’s company assesses building integrity after natural disasters, a task with which Miyamoto himself has a lot of first-hand experience.

“In 2017, I was in Mexico City (due to the earthquake),” he told FOX40. “My job was, basically, to help the Auburn search and rescue team get to the building safely.”

Dr. Miyamoto said he believes one of three things caused the Florida building to collapse, and they all relate to the building’s central pillar.

“This is, in fact, a very classic failure of the central pillars,” Miyamoto explained. “Columns or pillars support the floors and one pillar comes out, it is a gradual collapse. It all comes back to that.”

First, he said there might be erosion from the salty sea air.

“And if it is corroded by ocean air, it will surely rust,” he said.

Miyamoto also said a truck or vehicle may have hit the pole at the base of the building.

But the problem could be the result of soil problems under the building.

“If the soil settles, and the building settles with it as well, it can cause failure as well,” he told FOX40.

Other structural engineers, such as Ryan Kersting of the California Society of Structural Engineers, said it was too early to say why.

“We know that in time, there will be the right amount of assessment, inspection and investigation of how this may have happened,” Kirsting said. “But until then, it’s very hard to tell.”

Kersting and Miyamoto said the requirements of an earthquake in California make an avalanche like the one in Florida unlikely.

“The reason is that the seismic code has created more redundancy in the system,” said Dr. Miyamoto.

He continued, “If one of the pillars goes down[down]they can usually settle for a while, so you don’t see this kind of gradual collapse like that.

Although a collapse like that in Florida would be rare in California, both structural engineers said it’s still important to watch out for anything that doesn’t look right, like cracks in the concrete.

Dr. Miyamoto also said hope was not lost on finding survivors in Florida. He said that at many of the earthquake sites he visited, people were still alive in the rubble days later.

