Western Cuba shaken by 5.1 . earthquake





San Cristobal Hospital, Artemis, after evacuation following the 5.1 earthquake on June 29, 2021. Photo 14ymedio.

Cracked walls and fallen ceilings at the hospital in San Cristobal, Artemissa, near the epicenter

by 14ymedia

HAVANA TIMES – The 5.1-magnitude earthquake that shook part of western Cuba at 11 a.m. this Tuesday caused damage and fissures at the main hospital in San Cristobal, Artemisa, 14ymedio reports.

The online daily was able to confirm with a nurse from the hospital, that parts of the ceiling fell on the third floor, the children’s treatment floor, and on the fourth floor, and that many walls were cracked.

The online post also reported the deployment of ambulances from the city of Artemisa to San Cristobal, which has been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Several residents in the provinces of Artemisa, Mayapeque and Havana reported feeling the earthquake, and this was later confirmed by official sources.

According to the National Center for Earthquake Research, the epicenter was 17 kilometers northwest of San Cristobal, in Artemisa Province, and at a depth of 5 kilometers.

“Reports of realization were received in several high-rise buildings in Havana, the towns of Candelaria and San Cristobal in Artemis Province, as well as many towns on the island of Youth,” according to the National Seismological Office.

Tuesday’s quake was the fourth recorded by the national station network so far this year, and was felt most frequently in the eastern part of the island.

In the 14ymedio editing room, the tremor felt like a short tremor that lasted for a few seconds that caused the 14-story building where the newspaper is to sway. Workers from the Ministry of Transport were evacuated in Nuevo Vedado in Havana.

“I was working on my computer and all of a sudden it felt like everything was moving, and they evacuated us all immediately, I am still sweating from the cold,” one employee told 14ymedio. In addition, workers from the Ministry of Foreign Trade in Vedado in Havana were evacuated from their building. An employee said it was “on the upper floors” where people felt the earthquake, but that the entire building had been evacuated.

Many high-rise buildings in the capital were evacuated as soon as the earthquake was felt. (14 days)

Also in Nuevo Vedado, one of the neighborhoods with the highest percentage of high-rise buildings, which was built thanks to the Soviet Union, many residents living in apartments of the tenth floor and above confirmed that they felt the earthquake.

“I was in the kitchen chopping peppers for lunch when I got dizzy, I thought it was something in my vision, but then I heard my husband screaming from a room,” said a woman from a concrete building near Boyeros. and Tulipan Streets.

“I was sitting at the table and the little girl was playing and I took her by the arm and everyone came out,” said a resident of Artemisa, where people felt the quake strongly. Select “I felt uncomfortable”.

[In the hours following the earthquake Diario de Cuba reported: “the consequences of the tremor were “infrastructure damage to the San Cristobal Hospital and cracks in some streets and homes in the same municipality, according to locals.]

Civil Defense authorities remain alert for possible aftershocks.

Read more from Cuba here in the Havana Times.

