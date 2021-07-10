Sierra earthquake damage is a reminder that ‘Big One’ happened in the Bay Area – CBS San Francisco





Saving a 51-year-old ski slope prompts a search for a new career as a firefighter While some firefighters may start considering retirement in their fifties, an East Bay man begins his training in his sixth decade for the job. Sharon Chen reports. (7-9-21)

57 minutes ago

Limited parking space at proposed Auckland Municipal Ballpark Worries Chinatown A, the proposed 35,000-seat stadium will have only 2,000 parking spaces which could force fans to park in Auckland’s Chinatown, less than a mile away. Da Lin reports. (7-9-21)

1 hour ago

Scorching Tri-Valley temperatures send locals searching for relief in Livermore On Friday, the thermometer reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Once people got out of the house, it was obvious that they needed a place to relax. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-9-21)

1 hour ago

The Sierra Earthquake Damage serves as a reminder that the major earthquake to come in the Bay Area was the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that shook the eastern Sierra on Thursday, despite significant damage, still a “moderate” earthquake. The long-awaited earthquake in the Hayward Fault is likely to be hundreds of times stronger. Brian Hackney reports. (7-9-21)

4 hours ago

PIX Now Here’s the latest news from the KPIX newsroom. (7-9-21)

5 hours ago

A fire burns at a homeless camp in Oakland Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless camp by I-880 near 16th Avenue and East 12th Street Friday evening. (7-9-21)

5 hours ago

Brentwood Wheels Under a sweltering heatwave on the edge of the Delta, Brentwood is getting scorched in a heatwave this weekend. Residents there say the feeling is familiar. Wilson Walker Report. (7-9-21)

6 hours ago

Energy conservation in California through Friday Flex Alert avoids power outage Flex Alert went into effect statewide Friday evening as Cal ISO issued a Phase 1 emergency. Andrea Borba reports. (7-9-21)

6 hours ago

Pedestrian Juvenile Seriously Injured in San Jose Accident Ken Bastida reports the San Jose Police investigation into an accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries (9-7-2021)

6 hours ago

‘Dr. Marty, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, retired after a long career The storied public health career nearing its end for Dr. Martin Finstership of Santa Clara County. Lynn Ramirez reports. (7-9-21)

6 hours ago

COVID confusion: Will we need to get a booster shot? Brian Hackney talks with UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Monica Gandhi about the confusion over the need for COVID-19 booster footage and whether teachers and students really need to wear masks. (7-9-21)

7 hours ago

Suffering frequent robberies from Smash-and-Grab Heists, Campbell’s jewelry store owner Aaron Peleg says he’s been robbed by smash and tossed thieves four times and the scammers seem to get bolder each time. Kiet Do reports. (7-9-21)

7 hours ago

Friday evening weather forecast: Away from the coast, temperatures will rise sharply on Saturday, says chief meteorologist Paul Hagen. (7-9-21)

7 hours ago

Press. Biden signs executive order for Ryan in major business President Joe Biden has signed an executive order targeting what he says are anticompetitive practices in technology, health care and other parts of the economy. (7-9-21)

7 hours ago

Rising students: East Bay researcher excels in science and football Michelle Grego talks about the East Bay student who has received honors since his arrival from Yemen (9-7-2021)

7 hours ago

What is common this award-winning rock earthquake Afternoon Bee

8 hours ago

Aftershock rattle area around Thursday’s strong earthquake at California-Nevada border Ann McCovick reports that USGS experts continue to monitor the area around Thursday’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake (9-7-2021)

12 hours ago

Temperatures are rising as a large part of the Bay Area is under Excessive Heat Warning Team coverage of a heat wave causing temperatures to rise across the majority of the Bay Area (7-9-2021)

12 hours ago

PIX Now KPIX 5 news headlines for Friday afternoon, July 9, 2021.

12 hours ago

Liam’s List July 9: Galactic Travel, European Cup Final, Anthony Bourdain Documentary KCBS Reporter Liam Maillem will present KPIX 5 users with a weekly news listing of entertainment, music, film and online entertainment in the Bay Area. (7/9/21)

12 hours ago

Friday morning forecast with Darren Beck (7/21/21)

15 hours ago

Heat waves drive energy concerns statewide, FlexJustin Andrews reports. (7/9/21)

16 hours ago

