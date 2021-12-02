Uncategorized
Google Pixel 3A – 64GB – Just Black – Fully Unlocked – (Single SIM) – Good

About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|MPN
|GA00652-US
|UPC
|0842776111319
|Model
|Google Pixel 3a
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|15031773478
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, Active Edge, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.6 in
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Just Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Just Black
