Google Pixel 3A – 64GB – Just Black – Fully Unlocked – (Single SIM) – Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Google
MPN GA00652-US
UPC 0842776111319
Model Google Pixel 3a
eBay Product ID (ePID) 15031773478

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, Active Edge, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.6 in
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Just Black
Manufacturer Color Just Black

