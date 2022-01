The earthquake in the world of tennis, which takes to win it all – Libero Quotidiano

I can’t help but think big, Yannick Sener. The blue tennis player, ranked 10th in the ATP rankings, will face American Steve Johnson (104th in the world rankings) to enter the third round of the Australian Open. The goal, for the 20-year-old phenomenon from San Candido, is within reach. But his look is already farther than that: after easily beating Portuguese Sousa, he carelessly announced the expansion of his technical staff: “My team at the moment consists of coach Riccardo Pyatpe, preparer Dalibor Cirola and physiotherapist Claudio Zimaglia. But there will be a new person I do not want reveal it.” The ultimate proposal is that of former women’s tennis icon and global business model, Maria Sharapova, capable of transforming Sener from a great tennis player into a historical phenomenon.

According to Stampa, one talks anyway of a “big hit”. And if Matteo Berrettini, the other great protagonist of our racket, dreamed of His Majesty by his side as mentor with Vincenzo Santobader Roger Federer (they have the same manager, Ivo Ljubicic), for Sener, the name that spreads with increasing insistence is John McEnroe, the world tennis legend in ’80s, and by his own admission he’s a big fan of January. Already two years ago, Turin newspaper recalls, during a Facebook Live with motivator Marco Montemagno, coach Beate Let’s Get Away: “John and I already worked together when we prepared the season on Milos Raonic. He is a supporter of Janek and I sent him a letter saying that I would need him in no time. General At that time many smiled, and today the hypothesis is even more realistic.

But there’s a catch: As the erroneous Presstoday always remembers, “not only does he need a super coach to act as a can-opener for big games and big tournaments, whispered to him by two or three geniuses. But also someone to work with on the pitch.” Plus McEnroe, surely suggestive, Here are the (challenging) paths that lead to former Agassi coach Darren Chell or Rafa Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya. Or, again, Magnus Norman who turned for Wawrinka or Spain’s Davis Cup captain Sergi Bruguera. And there are those who dream of Stefan Edberg or Evan Lendl taking a decisive leap in quality even on the grass, with a view of Wimbledon.

