IIT Mandi researchers develop a tool to find buildings prone to earthquake damage





Researchers from IIT Mandi have devised a new method to assess the structural integrity of buildings in the Himalayan region and whether they will be able to withstand earthquakes, reports GadgetsNow.

unsplash

Today, a quick visual inspection is commonly performed to assess weaknesses in structural integrity. It works by taking visual information and determining whether a particular structure is safe to occupy or if it needs engineering work to enhance its safety in the event of an earthquake.

Existing RVS roads do not work well in the Indian Himalayan region as the various buildings are unique to the region. For example, there are a lot of improperly designed structures, along with chaotic distribution and growth of infrastructure due to lack of awareness among local construction workers and poor planning.

Dr. Sandeep Kumar Saha of IIT Mandi explains, “We have devised an effective method for examining reinforced concrete (RC) buildings in the Indian Himalayas so that repair work can be prioritized according to the condition of the buildings and can be minimized.”

With the help of extensive field surveys, the researchers have collected a large amount of data on the types of buildings found in the Mandi region of the Himalayas, along with which typical features in these buildings are associated with vulnerability to earthquake damage.

A numerical study was also conducted to establish guidelines for calculating the number of floors in mountain buildings for RVS. Based on the weak properties present in the buildings, an improved RVS method was prepared.

unsplash

The methodology is a simple one-page RVS form that doesn’t require a lot of experience to fill out. It takes into account the different weaknesses that are unique to the buildings in the case study areas.

Calculations made with the help of these observations provide the degree of seismic vulnerability, distinguishing weak buildings from strong ones and buildings in dire need of repair and maintenance.

